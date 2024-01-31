EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction, Nanoprecise Sci Corp unveils its ground-breaking Peace of Mind: Money Back Guarantee (MBG) initiative. This program reflects Nanoprecise's confidence in its state-of-the-art predictive maintenance technology and its dedication to delivering substantial value to its customers through avoiding both production loss & energy savings. This initiative underscores Nanoprecise's commitment to fostering trust and ensuring the customer is able to start big without worrying about potential downside of not getting enough RoI from the solution.

Nanoprecise Delivers Peace of Mind with Customer-Centric Money Back Guarantee

Money Back Guarantee: A Testament to Customer Confidence

Nanoprecise's Money Back Guarantee (MBG) is designed to deliver on a promise of a quantifiable return on investment (ROI) from its predictive maintenance solution. The MBG allows customers to get up to 70% back on their subscription price if the promised ROI or greater is not achieved within the first year, subject to eligibility criteria. Whether 50 or 400 machines, the Money Back Guarantee offer is tailored to every customer's needs. Ultimately, it is an expression of Nanoprecise's confidence in the effectiveness and reliability of its solutions, which are aimed at providing a tangible return on investment and peace of mind for their customer.

A Partnership for the Future – From the CEO's Desk

"Here at Nanoprecise, our focus extends beyond just offering advanced technology; we're committed to forging enduring relationships built on trust, transparency, and real outcomes," stated Sunil Vedula, CEO of Nanoprecise. "Our commitment to our customers is a testament to our confidence in our solutions. By choosing to partner with us, you're not just investing in technology but in a risk-free journey towards enhanced operational efficiency and the forefront of predictive maintenance. Supported by Export Development Canada, a federal Crown Corporation, we are well-equipped to push industry boundaries, transitioning from Reliability Centered Maintenance to Energy Centered Maintenance. This evolution in maintenance strategy is pivotal in minimizing both energy and production losses, ensuring the right maintenance at the perfect time. Energy Centered Maintenance not only offers over 2x ROI for the majority of a plant's non-critical machinery but also delivers over 10x ROI by preventing downtime in critical production equipment. Our approach harmonizes maintenance with efficiency, aiding our clients in achieving their sustainability objectives effectively by optimizing output for every kWh of energy used or every tonne of CO2 emitted."

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp:

Nanoprecise Sci Corp stands at the forefront of predictive maintenance, innovatively merging edge and cloud computing, a blend of physics and AI, with advanced IoT sensor technology. This integration significantly boosts both operational and energy efficiency while preventing unexpected equipment downtime. Their revolutionary 6-in-1 cellular e-sim based IoT wireless sensor, enhanced with AI and physics-based analytics, is adept at detecting anomalies with over 99% accuracy. It not only identifies faults in machinery but also provides a precise estimation of the remaining operational time before failure. Additionally, the system calculates the extra energy consumption caused by these faults, diagnoses the underlying issues, and recommends specific actions to avert recurrence. Nanoprecise's approach is not just about maintaining seamless manufacturing processes; it's also a stride towards reducing the global carbon footprint. By balancing operational excellence with environmental responsibility, Nanoprecise is redefining the path to optimal performance and sustainability for businesses worldwide.

For more information, contact: [email protected] or visit www.nanoprecise.io.

Media Contact:

Suraj Pisharody

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2330931/Nanoprecise_Sci_Corp.jpg