Not sure how to give wishes for the Year of the Horse? Let's hear from CGs in Guangzhou

As we gallop into the Year of the Horse, Guangdong is poised to strengthen international cooperation and deliver even greater benefits through win-win partnerships.

To celebrate this auspicious Chinese New Year, Consuls General in Guangzhou joined South to extend their horse-themed blessings to the people of Guangdong, sharing their visions of friendship and collaboration in the year ahead.

How will the bond between Guangdong and the world continue to thrive in this new chapter? What exciting opportunities are waiting just around the corner? Click the video to gallop into the Year of the Horse with us.