Not sure how to give wishes for the Year of the Horse? Let's hear from CGs in Guangzhou

News provided by

South

20 Feb, 2026, 08:52 IST

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from South:

As we gallop into the Year of the Horse, Guangdong is poised to strengthen international cooperation and deliver even greater benefits through win-win partnerships.

To celebrate this auspicious Chinese New Year, Consuls General in Guangzhou joined South to extend their horse-themed blessings to the people of Guangdong, sharing their visions of friendship and collaboration in the year ahead.

How will the bond between Guangdong and the world continue to thrive in this new chapter? What exciting opportunities are waiting just around the corner? Click the video to gallop into the Year of the Horse with us.

A taste of Chinese New Year in Guangdong: top picks from Consuls General in Guangzhou

A taste of Chinese New Year in Guangdong: top picks from Consuls General in Guangzhou

A news report from South: It's the Year of the Horse, and across Guangdong, the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year is in full swing—nowhere more so ...
Kishore Mahbubani: Zhuhai reveals vision for future city

Kishore Mahbubani: Zhuhai reveals vision for future city

News report from South: "When I came to Zhuhai, I must say it was a mind-blowing experience." That was how Kishore Mahbubani, a prominent scholar and ...
