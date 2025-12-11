OMRON Healthcare Unveils Global ECG Strategy

New services and strategic partnerships advance Going for ZERO vision

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. announced new initiatives to accelerate its global electrocardiogram (ECG) business strategy, positioning it as a key driver of the company's cardiovascular vision, Going for ZERO. The strategy, first presented at a press conference held in Tokyo on November 12, 2025, includes additional investment in Indian AI healthtech company Tricog Health India Private Limited and the planned transfer of the Heartnote® ECG service business from JSR Corporation.

Speakers at the OMRON Healthcare press conference on November 12, 2025

Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world, with rising patient numbers and specialist shortages driving a growing global health challenge. Since launching its first home-use ECG device in 2005, OMRON Healthcare has advanced at-home cardiac monitoring to support early detection of potential issues. The new ECG strategy leverages AI, clinical diagnostics, and remote patient monitoring to connect home and hospital, providing continuous support across detection, diagnosis and treatment through clinically validated devices and data-driven solutions, in line with the company's Going for ZERO vision, which aims to eliminate adverse cerebro- and cardiovascular events through proactive monitoring and preventive intervention.

"Confronting the heart failure 'pandemic' and the shortage of cardiovascular specialists requires new approaches," said Ayumu Okada, President and CEO, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. "By combining innovative technology with strategic partnerships, we aim to take our cardiovascular business to the next stage and help prevent serious cardiac events before they occur."

"So far, our ECG business has focused primarily on the home, but our aim now is to extend into the diagnostic and treatment settings of medical institutions," added Daisuke Nozaki, General Manager, ZERO Event Business Planning Department, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. "By connecting home and hospital, we want to provide continuous support that spans detection, diagnosis and treatment for patients at risk of serious cardiac events."

OMRON Healthcare also announced the expansion of its cardiovascular portfolio through the planned transfer of the Heartnote® business from JSR Corporation in January 2026. Heartnote® is a unique Holter ECG service designed for Japan's aging population, offering a thin, lightweight, cordless wearable patch capable of continuous monitoring for up to seven days. This greatly reduces patient discomfort compared with conventional 24–48-hour Holter tests using bulky devices, while significantly improving the detection of infrequent arrhythmias. An innovative rental model with analytics support also helps reduce the burden on medical institutions.

"Heartnote® was developed to address the challenges of Japan's super-aging society," said Nobutoshi Kobayashi, General Manager, Innovation Department, JSR Corporation. "By lowering the burden on both patients and healthcare providers, we aim to contribute to higher-quality cardiac care, and we believe OMRON Healthcare, with its strong presence in cardiovascular devices, is the ideal partner to further expand this service."

As part of its ECG strategy in India and Asia, OMRON Healthcare has made an additional investment in Tricog Health India Private Limited, an AI-powered ECG analysis company supporting medical institutions through remote interpretation services. With cardiovascular disease rising across Asia, and India facing acute shortages of specialists and diagnostic capacity, Tricog's InstaECG™ platform—combining AI algorithms with input from more than 100 in-house physicians—helps deliver timely diagnostic insights. OMRON will also link its ECG-enabled blood pressure monitors with Tricog's platform to advance KeeboHealth, a remote monitoring service that uses home-recorded ECG and blood pressure data to support early intervention for heart-failure patients.

"AI-powered early diagnosis and appropriate management can prevent a significant proportion of deaths from heart disease," said Dr. Charit Bhograj, CEO, TRICOG HEALTH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED. "By integrating OMRON Healthcare's devices with our platform, we can extend advanced cardiac care from hospitals into patients' homes, helping to close critical gaps in access to timely diagnosis and treatment."

