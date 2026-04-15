MUMBAI, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONLY, an international fashion brand founded in Denmark in 1995, specializing in denim and trend-forward fashion for the next-gen consumers, announces a landmark collaboration with UNO™, the iconic card game. This partnership marks India's first fashion collaboration with UNO™ and reflects ONLY's continued focus on bringing culturally relevant and globally recognizable trends to its consumers.

ONLY Draws a Wild Card with India’s First Fashion Collaboration with UNO™

The UNO™ x ONLY collection draws inspiration from the distinctive visual identity of the game, translating its bold colours and graphic elements into a contemporary fashion offering. Rooted in the growing influence of nostalgia-led trends and the evolving intersection of fashion with entertainment and pop culture, the collection presents a vibrant interpretation of denim and casual wear. Bold colour-blocking, graphic placements, and statement detailing reinterpret the instantly recognizable UNO™ hues, resulting in pieces that feel expressive, youthful and visually impactful.

The assortment combines relaxed fits with statement pieces, spanning slogan t-shirts, tops, co-ord sets and versatile denim styles designed for effortless styling. The extra wide-leg denim emerges as a key highlight, elevated through graphic elements inspired by the UNO™ card stack.

Balancing playfulness with confidence, the UNO™ x ONLY collection captures a unique crossover between fashion and entertainment, translating a globally loved game into a contemporary wardrobe for a new generation of fans.

The collection will be available across ONLY stores nationwide and online at https://www.only.in/collections/uno-collection from 10 April 2026.

About ONLY

Founded in Denmark in 1995 as part of the BESTSELLER group, ONLY has evolved from a denim-focused label into a global fashion brand known for its trend-led, accessible style. With a strong foundation in denim and a progressive, style-first approach, the brand today offers a versatile portfolio of modern wardrobe essentials and statement pieces that enable self-expression for the next generation of women. Over the years, ONLY has built deep expertise across retail, wholesale, and the evolving online market, and is now present in over 4,500 stores across 70 countries. In India, the brand has established a robust footprint with 70 exclusive brand outlets and over 320 shop-in-shops, alongside a growing online presence through www.only.in and leading e-commerce platforms.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

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