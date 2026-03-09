MUMBAI, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue isn't just a colour, it is a mood, a movement, and a cultural signal. With the Cultural Blue Movement, ONLY reimagines denim beyond an everyday wardrobe staple and places it at the intersection of fashion, music, and digital culture.

Leading the campaign are three distinct voices from completely different creative spaces, Sara Tendulkar, Jonita Gandhi and Krutika also known as Mermaid Scales. Each brings a unique interpretation of denim and the cultural language of blue.

ONLY’s Cultural Blue Movement Featuring Sara Tendulkar, Jonita Gandhi & Mermaid Scales Makes Denim Louder Than Ever

Singer Jonita Gandhi introduces a sonic dimension to the campaign through a music ASMR moment, blending rhythm and sound with fashion to create a sensory expression of the collection. Sara Tendulkar brings a lifestyle element to the campaign by sharing her blue coded smoothie bowl recipe, translating the colour blue into an everyday and playful expression while seamlessly styled in ONLY. Completing the campaign's creative spectrum is Krutika (Mermaid Scales), who adds a playful and expressive interpretation of denim, using bold styling to showcase how blue can become a canvas for individuality, while also offering a glimpse into her upcoming Mermaid Scales release this April. Together, the three creators present the same denim story through completely different lenses, reinforcing the versatility and cultural relevance of the fabric.

The campaign showcases a wide range of denim styles from ONLY, including structured statement tops, relaxed wide leg silhouettes, coordinated sets and elevated everyday fits.

With the Cultural Blue Movement, ONLY taps into a broader cultural shift where blue has become a visual and emotional language across fashion, music, and digital storytelling. Calm yet bold and effortless yet expressive.

Rolling out across digital platforms and their exclusive brand outlets, the Cultural Blue Movement by ONLY celebrates denim not just as something worn, but something interpreted.

About ONLY:

ONLY is an international fashion brand for young women. Today, we are one of the leading denim brands in Europe. ONLY has turned its success into know-how and in-depth experience in both retail and wholesale and is sold in more than 4500 stores worldwide. The ONLY girl always looks amazing in an effortless way! Fashion is her passion – a creative space where she can experiment with different attitudes, feels, and looks. She's not defined by a certain style, but by her playful attitude, take on life and fashion and by her love for denim. ONLY India currently has 62 exclusive brand outlets & and 320 shop-in-shops spread across the country. ONLY is available online with www.only.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India:

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 47 countries through more than 3,100 chain stores and own approximately 2,200 of these stores, while the other stores are operated by partners. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com. Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers, and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, Selected, JACK&JONES Junior & VERO MODA Girl. BESTSELLER India currently has 256 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1519 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

