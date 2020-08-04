OSH India Virtual Expo: A virtual initiative to create and sustain awareness for Occupational Safety and Health

Supported by the British Safety Council , along with Silver partners, Hindsiam, Mac Machine Tools & Automation, Motorola, Mallcom and Venus Health & Safety, and Exhibiting Partner, Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd., the expo brought together renowned brands, consultants, business experts and key Government officials pertaining to the occupational health and safety under a common virtual platform. The virtual inauguration was marked by the presence of Chief Guest, Shri Satyajeet Rajan, IAS, Addl Chief Secy, Labour, Skills & Excise, Govt. of Kerala; Guests of Honour, Sri K.G. Nanjappa, Jt. Director, Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health and Shri Lalit Gabhane , Director-General, National Safety Council; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director - Security & Safety Portfolio, Informa Markets in India.

Speaking on the first edition of the OSH Virtual Expo, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, "Occupational safety and health is a concern for workers and employers alike. It has become a topic of increasing importance over the last few years, especially in this ongoing pandemic where health, physical safety and mental health of employees is of utmost importance. This growing concept is still relatively non-existent in the unorganised sector while its potential in the public and private sectors has yet to be fully realised. Moreover, India is a densely populated nation with a high unemployment level and there is ready availability of labour at lower wages. In such situations, health and safety at the workplace is often compromised. Besides, the current pandemic situation, factories and other establishments will also need a renewal of efforts on the safety and health paratemeters, with the gradual re-opening of different industries. Our brand OSH India addressed the pressing need for raising OSH awareness and standards by providing tangible solutions to organizations to meet and network with suppliers and service providers from across the world that showcased their innovations and knowledge amidst a vastly untapped Indian market."

"The COVID-19 situation worldwide has made us rethink situations, adapt, innovate and move forward by leveraging effective technologies available at our disposal. In our very first attempt, the one-day OSH Virtual Expo attracted relevant buyers and visitors for the expo and attendees for the conference altogether from over 8 countries. With a successful completion of the first edition, we hope to see the second edition of the OSH India Virtual Expo in the month of September 2020 spur the OSH industry to newer heights." He added.

With the opening of offices in the Unlock phase, occupational safety and health in India continues to be an onerous task, especially with the current pandemic situation. OSH India virtual expo proactively deciphered relevant insights gained in the global workplace safety market by including a power packed conference consisting of government officials, HSE experts, industry associations, & OSH evangelists. The virtual expo included 10 insightful sessions and panel discussions by over 24 eminent speakers that discussed the following current trends - Leadership in Employee Health & Wellbeing; Practicing Ergonomics at New-Age Workplaces; Tackling Mental Health at Workplaces Post COVID-19; The Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Safety of Global Workforce; and Hazard Identification & Risk Control: Strategies for Successful Accident Prevention.

The conference webinar at the OSH Virtual Expo had an interesting line of speakers including , Mr. Shiv Khera, Indian author, activist and professional speaker; Heather Beach, Founder & MD, The Healthy Work Company; Shankar R., Head - Safety, Quality, Systems, Sustainability and Process Improvements, Sterling and Wilson Solar; Srinivasu M., GM-CHSE (Formulations) & Head-Sustainability, Hetero Labs Ltd; Hitesh Lachhwani, National Head - Safety at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.; Ravindra Dhapola, Corporate Head-SHE, CSR & Sustainability, Tata Coffee Ltd; Karan Vir Singh, General Manager - Fire & Safety-Mumbai Refinery, Hindustan Petroleum; Mohan V.C., General Manager - EHS, Bosch Ltd; Avinash Harde, Vice President - IMS HCC Ltd; Shivakumara C., Head-HSE, Project and Development Services, Jones Lang LaSalle; Sri. Arockiasamy, Sr. General Manager-EHS, JMC Projects India Ltd and Suresh Tanwar, Head of Audit & Consultancy, British Safety Council, India LLP, to name a few.

Industry speaks at OSH India Virtual Expo 2020

1. Mr. Rana Das, Associate Vice-President, Mallcom India Ltd.

"Amidst this ongoing epidemic, we have witnessed a surge in virtual expos and technical webinar sessions as physical events are now just a dream. Informa Market's recently concluded OSH INDIA VIRTUAL EXPO was one such event catering to the ever increasing demand for medical and industrial PPE's in today's changed scenario in India. Having taken part in multiple such events over the last couple of months, it was no surprise that the OSH India Virtual expo with the maximum promise delivered the most in terms of conceptualization, execution and deliverables. Starting from conceiving the virtual layout to making it user-friendly and to make the online webinar sessions as interactive and enriching as possible, floating in from one module to the other was a breeze with clear cut directions on all the possible how's, what's and why's which generally crop up in any industrial trade visitor's mind.

From the perspective of an exhibitor, the exceptional back-end support provided by the organizers was also appreciable. Seamless transition between the exhibiting stalls, webinar sessions and interacting with the visitors helped us in achieving our intended quantifiable goals from this specific event. Data which we wanted to share with our online guests was easily accessible to our intended targets, along with answering various technical Q&A's throughout the live session. All in all, we thank the entire team for making our experience such a value enriching one."

2. Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal, Director, HINDSIAM Protective Equipment's LLP

"We at HindSiam Protective Equipments LLP would like to compliment the OSH India team for the excellent management, coordination and support for an Innovative experience through the OSH Virtual Expo.

Being newbies to virtual expos, we were quite apprehensive initially about the effectiveness of our participation especially in terms of customer response as our products belong to quite a niche segment. However, the sheer amount of footfalls generated have opened up our senses and have widened the horizon of possibilities during this COVID-19 scenario. We thank the entire OSH team for the wonderful experience."

3. Mr. Vivek Prakash, Country Marketing Manager India, Philippines, Vietnam, Motorola Solutions

"In the current pandemic it has become challenging for the industry to communicate, share ideas and to explore new products and solutions. OSH India has bridged this gap by organizing the OSH India Virtual Expo and Conference. It provided us with opportunities to discuss challenges and solutions with our customers virtually. Motorola Solutions is glad to associate with OSH Virtual Events and will continue to explore more opportunities in digital space with the OSH Platform."

SOURCE Informa Markets in India