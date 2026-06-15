Osstem Implant Accelerates Innovation in India with 'Denall TV', a Digital Dental Education Hub

Over the past two years since its launch in April 2024, Denall TV has become a core platform for digital dental education in India.

Opened a dedicated Denall Studio in India in July 2025, strengthening live hands-on and professional training programs.

Supporting the professional growth of clinicians through practical content, including 'Master Courses' and 'Product Reviews'.

NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osstem Implant announced that its specialized dental education platform for the Indian market, 'Denall TV' (https://in.denall.com), is gaining significant traction among local practitioners, establishing itself as a vital hub for digital dental education in India.

Building a Comprehensive Digital Clinical Education Environment

The thumbnail for the ‘Implant System Introduction’ lecture, the most-watched content on Denall TV India

Since launching its first content in April 2024, Denall TV has continuously evolved to meet the needs of Indian clinicians. To provide more immersive and high-quality education, Osstem Implant established a dedicated Denall Studio in India in July 2025. This facility has enabled the creation of a systematic digital clinical education environment, overcoming geographical limitations for dentists across the country.

Providing High-Quality, Practice-Oriented Clinical Content

The platform focuses on promoting 'Digital Dentistry' through specialized 'Digital Surgery' education and providing accurate product information. Denall TV consistently uploads essential clinical content, including: Live Hands-on sessions, Practical Master Courses, Expert product reviews featuring items such as the T2 Plus and 122 Taper KIT, helping clinicians make informed decisions for their practices.

Strengthening Trust as a Strategic Education Partner

Professional clinical courses have become a major topic of interest among local medical professionals. Notably, the 'Implant System Introduction' lecture has surpassed 25,000 views, proving the platform's high influence. This achievement signifies that Osstem Implant has successfully established itself as a trusted education partner in the Indian market, going beyond its role as a manufacturer.

Bridging Global Trends and Improving Educational Accessibility

Osstem Implant connects local practitioners with global academic networks. The platform provides timely content from global academic events such as the '2026 Osstem World Meeting in Bangkok', sharing the latest implant trends and technological advancements with the Indian dental community. By offering online access, Denall TV effectively bridges the educational gap for dentists in regions where offline seminars are difficult to attend.

An official from Osstem Implant India stated, "Denall TV serves as a key bridge, delivering world-class clinical knowledge to local dentists. We will continue to strengthen our real-time interactive webinars to provide deeper clinical insights." The official added, "We are committed to driving both the quantitative and qualitative growth of the Indian dental implant market through the continued provision of high-quality educational content."

Moving forward, Osstem Implant plans to enhance its B2C PR strategies centered around the Denall TV platform and lead the popularization of digital dental treatment in India through close communication with local practitioners.

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