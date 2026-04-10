Osstem Implant to Strengthen "Growing Together with Customers" Strategy in 2026

- Industry-First: Institutionalizing Scholarships for 9 Premier Dental Colleges in India

- Localized Excellence: Expanding Clinical Education to Tier 2 & 3 Cities Across the Subcontinent

- Academic Leadership: Scaling Up 'Osstem Meeting India' and Introducing Advanced Surgical Curricula

NEW DELHI, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osstem India, a key subsidiary of the global dental implant leader Osstem Implant, has officially announced its 2026 strategic roadmap under the new slogan "Trusted by Dentists, Preferred by Patients." The company aims to solidify its leadership in the Indian market by significantly bolstering its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and clinical education infrastructure.

A Legacy of Trust: Pioneering Industry-First Philanthropy

Photo 1) Dental professionals participate in a hands-on clinical training session at an Osstem Implant Training Center (OIC) in India. Photo 2) A dental expert delivers a keynote lecture at the ‘Osstem Meeting India,’ the country's premier academic symposium for dentistry.

To elevate the standard of dental care in India, Osstem India has become the first in the local implant industry to institutionalize a dedicated scholarship program. Building on the success of supporting postgraduate students at six dental colleges in 2024, the company will expand this initiative to nine dental colleges across India in the first half of 2026. As a pioneer in dental education funding, Osstem is committed to nurturing the next generation of dental specialists and reinforcing its role as the most reliable partner for the Indian dental community.

Two Decades of Partnership: World-Class Clinical Education

For the past 20 years, Osstem has fostered deep bonds and seamless communication with Indian dental professionals through its world-class clinical education system. As of late 2025, Osstem India has produced 10,950 graduates through a cumulative total of 834 courses. In 2026, the company plans to train over 1,500 additional skilled dentists through 110 newly scheduled courses. To support this massive scale, Osstem is establishing a network of 10 OIC (Osstem Implant Training Centers) in major metropolitan hubs to provide an elite, professional environment for clinical advancement.

Bridging the Educational Gap: Regional Micro-Training Initiatives

Osstem is also enhancing the quality of its curriculum by launching specialized courses, including the 'Basic Digital Course' and 'Master Surgery Course,' designed to improve surgical precision and minimize risks. To ensure no practitioner is left behind, the company is actively conducting 'Micro-Clinical Training' sessions led by regional experts in smaller cities. These complimentary sessions, tailored for small groups of 5–10 dentists, are effectively addressing the educational disparity in remote areas and receiving high praise from local practitioners.

Scaling Up Academic Prestige: Osstem Meeting India 2026

Following the record-breaking attendance of 1,820 professionals in Bengaluru and Mumbai last year, the 'Osstem Meeting India 2026' will expand to three regional hubs: Chandigarh (May), Kolkata (July), and Ahmedabad (September). These symposia will feature world-renowned speakers, including Dr. David Chong, Dr. Ieva Gendviliene, and Dr. Ahmad Al-Hassiny, who will share cutting-edge clinical insights, further cementing the event's reputation as India's premier academic gathering for dentistry.

Driving the Digital Dentistry Revolution

Simultaneously, Osstem is accelerating the distribution of its 'Digital Dentistry Solution.' By integrating high-end hardware— such as the MEDIT intraoral scanners and T2 Plus CBCT—with specialized tools like the OneGuide and OneCAS KITs, Osstem is lowering the barriers to implant surgery while maximizing success rates. This integrated approach marks Osstem's evolution into a 'Global Dental Total Solution Provider,' dominating the market beyond simple manufacturing.

An official from Osstem India stated, "Our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and differentiated clinical education, aimed at mutual growth with the Indian dental community, are at the very core of Osstem's customer-centric management." The official further added, "By continuously providing customized solutions tailored to the specific needs of local practitioners, we are committed to moving beyond being the No. 1 implant company in India to becoming the most beloved dental specialty brand among the Indian people."

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