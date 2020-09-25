PharmaLytica Virtual Expo Connect: India's Largest Pharmaceutical Virtual Marketplace for APIs, Pharma Packaging, Machinery, Lab, & Analytical Services

This digital event will be a part of the Informa Markets in India's Super September- Virtual B2B celebration, a powerful array of 6 digital expos in 6 key verticals in the month of September 2020. The initiative of the Virtual B2B Celebrations will help the relevant communities, and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track.

The global threat currently posed by COVID-19 and the subsequent stringent safety measures including travel restrictions, has impacted the exhibitions industry. PharmaLytica Virtual Expo Connect is crafted to consistently meet the needs of the Pharma sector and enable professionals to sustain their critical business conversations and engagement and provide them with feasible solutions at a time when physical transactions are on a hold.

Supported by Pharmexcil (Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India ), the PharmaLytica Virtual Expo Connect will include the following companies -MPA Technical Devices, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt Ltd, Pactech Machinery LLP, Adelbert Vegyszerek, Nicomac CleanRooms Far East LLP, Sun Teknovation Pvt. Ltd. to name a few

The e-event has also garnered interest from a formidable number of professionals, with pre-registrations from 51 countries. The event is characterized by engaging features such as an e-conference with thought leadership forums

With the Covid-19 situation creating an obstruction to economic activities, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is bracing itself for a reduction in profit margins in the short term, given the expected rise in the prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and key starting materials (KSM). Aiming to reduce import dependency and to attain self-reliance and drug security, the Indian government's recent approval of US$ 1.3 billion healthcare package to boost the domestic manufacturing of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) has been a turn-around strategy for the industry.

Speaking on the announcement of PharmaLytica Virtual Expo Connect, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, " PharmaLytica in its new digital avatar will continue the legacy of being the leading marketplace for products and services along the entire value chain in niche segments within the Pharma industry, be it lab and analytical equipment to pharma packaging solutions and pharma machinery. In these challenging times, pharma companies across the globe are making tremendous efforts to discover new drugs, increase R&D expenditure, implement technology and introduce new methodologies to improve quality of manufacturing. Our focus at PharmaLytica, would be to keep the companies abreast with innovations in the growing businesses of India's pharma industry. The 2 day virtual expo is as timely as it is relevant with the recent outbreak of COVID 19 during which the packaging manufacturers are facing supply chain disruption and on the other hand India's call for Atma Nirbharta by being self-reliant in strategic sectors such as APIs, KSMs and intermediates is the need of the hour. On the other hand, it is also important for the pharma community to leverage the opportunities and conversation the virus has created for it."

"We are also extremely pleased to present PharmaLytica Virtual Expo Connect as a part of the Informa Markets in India's Super September- Virtual B2B celebration representing the much talked about sectors. With the void that the Covid-19 situation has brought about, Informa Markets in India, drives its leadership vision and utilises its transformational digital platforms to serve the community and aid in rebuilding the economy," he further added.

With Pharmaceuticals and ancillary sectors continuing to be in focus, its construct in the current pandemic situation is a challenge and an opportunity. The virtual expo has decided to decrypt market insights gained in the global pharma sector and the virtual expo includes a 2 day knowledge conference that will discuss topics such as - 'India future power horse of KSMs and API's as a backward integration for formulations to propel exports to US 50 billion dollar by 2030- role R&D, chemistry & biology'; 'Changing demand patterns in packaging segment'; 'Pandemic related clinical research - can it revive fortunes of CROs etc in India'; 'Disruptive Technologies Revolutionizing Pharma Drug Development'; 'Preparedness to Combat Global Pandemic' to name a few.

The conference webinar has an interesting line of speakers that include - Dr. Dinesh Dua, Chairman, Pharmexcil | Executive Director, Nectar Life Sciences; Dr. Subhadeep Sinha, Senior Vice President and Medical Director, Hetero Drugs; Dr. Narendra Chirmule, CO-Founder and CEO, SymphonyTech Biologics; Dr. Ranjana B. Pathak - President-Global Quality, Medical Affairs & Pharmacovigilance, Cipla; Dr. Swapan K Jana, Human Vaccine Development, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. and Dr. Ramesh Matur, Sr. Vice President and Head R&D, Biological E. Ltd.

