Pioneering Innovation in Telecom Power: Huawei Wins Global Best Practices Award 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei Site Power Facility won the Global Best Practices Award 2025 from Frost & Sullivan for its continuous technological innovation and industry leadership. This award recognizes Huawei's outstanding contributions to the application of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) technologies and AI-powered green site solutions, highlighting its industry leadership in driving global operators' transition from traditional energy consumers to energy prosumers.

Pioneering Innovation in Telecom Power Huawei Site Power Facility Wins Global Best Practices Award 2025 (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

As a benchmark for innovation in the telecom power field, Huawei champions innovation-driven development and has consistently transformed cutting-edge technologies into a core driving force for industry advancement over many years.

Pioneering site energy utilization and simplified deployment: In 2013, Huawei launched the industry's first rectifier with a conversion efficiency of up to 98%, marking a milestone breakthrough in telecom power efficiency. To date, more than 10 million units have been shipped, laying a solid foundation for green telecom networks around the world. In 2014, Huawei launched a unique blade power solution, which enables zero-footprint deployment to help operators quickly expand networks with limited site space and reduced costs. In 2016, Huawei proposed the Site Energy Efficiency (SEE), which was recognized by the International Telecommunication Union. ITU-T L.1350: Energy Efficiency Metrics of Base Station Site was established as an international standard in the telecom power field. This standard provides global operators with a valuable framework to measure network energy efficiency and to develop effective energy conservation plans.

In 2013, Huawei launched the industry's first rectifier with a conversion efficiency of up to 98%, marking a milestone breakthrough in telecom power efficiency. To date, more than 10 million units have been shipped, laying a solid foundation for green telecom networks around the world. In 2014, Huawei launched a unique blade power solution, which enables zero-footprint deployment to help operators quickly expand networks with limited site space and reduced costs. In 2016, Huawei proposed the Site Energy Efficiency (SEE), which was recognized by the International Telecommunication Union. was established as an international standard in the telecom power field. This standard provides global operators with a valuable framework to measure network energy efficiency and to develop effective energy conservation plans. Pioneering comprehensive site intelligence: In 2018, Huawei was the first to launch an eMIMO intelligent high-density power system, which uses innovative technologies such as intelligent peak shaving, intelligent voltage boosting, and backup power slicing, to achieve "one-time deployment, 10-year evolution." In 2020, Huawei launched the fifth-generation intelligent telecom lithium battery CloudLi, which integrates IoT, power electronics, and sensing technologies, injecting intelligence into site energy storage and enabling integrated backup and storage. To date, Huawei has shipped more than 20 GWh of telecom lithium batteries globally, which have been running stably for a long term.

In 2018, Huawei was the first to launch an eMIMO intelligent high-density power system, which uses innovative technologies such as intelligent peak shaving, intelligent voltage boosting, and backup power slicing, to achieve "one-time deployment, 10-year evolution." In 2020, Huawei launched the fifth-generation intelligent telecom lithium battery CloudLi, which integrates IoT, power electronics, and sensing technologies, injecting intelligence into site energy storage and enabling integrated backup and storage. To date, Huawei has shipped more than 20 GWh of telecom lithium batteries globally, which have been running stably for a long term. Pioneering low-carbon site transformation: In 2021, Huawei first proposed the concept of "Zero-Carbon Network" and built China's first PV-powered site in Tianjin city. The site uses solar energy to replace traditional energy, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. In 2023, Huawei launched the world's first VPP solution for telecom sites. The system can concurrently aggregate up to 10,000 sites, with a response time of less than 7.5 seconds and a control precision of over 95%, helping operators boost revenue through energy storage. In 2026, Huawei launched the New-Gen AI-Powered Green Site solution, which features a unique end-to-end intelligent synergy among the power grid, power system, radio access network (RAN), and services. The solution enhances site resilience, slashes energy OPEX, and revitalizes energy storage assets.

Huawei will continue collaborating with global operators and partners to drive digital and intelligent upgrades across the telecom power industry through industry-leading technologies and solutions. The joint efforts will build telecom power networks that are simplified, green, resilient, and reliable.