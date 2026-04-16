Piramal Pharma Solutions and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Collaborate to Support ADC Development and Manufacturing

Piramal Pharma Solutions is a global leader in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development and manufacturing, leveraging over 20 years of specialized experience to support partners from early-stage to commercialization.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a leading provider of biopharmaceutical manufacturing services and platform technologies, responsible for the development of AJICAP™, a set of proprietary technologies designed to facilitate the creation of site-specific ADCs and linkers.

Piramal and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services have entered a collaborative arrangement aimed at enhancing their customers' ADC development and manufacturing programs.

MUMBAI, India and TOKYO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical manufacturing services and platform technologies, have announced a strategic collaboration.

Under this collaboration, Piramal will refer applicable customers seeking ADC manufacturing technology to Aji Bio-Pharma and AJICAP™. Aji Bio-Pharma will refer Piramal to customers as a potential CDMO for manufacturing products using AJICAP™ technology, supporting their programs across development and manufacturing.

Following the execution of this agreement, Piramal and Ajinomoto will enter into a separate Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) to allow the transfer of technology between companies. The MTA will equip Piramal with the expertise, capabilities, and personnel for it to manufacture AJICAP™-based products with precision and speed.

As the world's first FDA-approved ADC CDMO, Piramal brings over two decades of experience to the field. The Company also pioneered commercial ADC manufacturing, earning it more than 15 years of specialized expertise. With a global network of state-of-the-art facilities, Piramal has developed hundreds of ADCs, completed thousands of batches, and currently manufactures multiple commercial ADCs. Ongoing expansions are increasing Piramal's commercial-scale ADC capacity.

Ajinomoto's AJICAP™ technology facilitates the development of site-specific ADCs and linker technologies through simple, efficient processes, empowering early-stage pharmaceutical developers to create ADCs with higher efficacy and lower toxicity. Pairing this innovative platform with Piramal's clinical and commercial ADC GMP manufacturing expertise enables customers to accelerate development, streamline tech transfer, and simplify scale-up.

"We are excited to collaborate with Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and enhance our ADC platform by offering manufacturing support for AJICAP™-based products," said Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma. "With the implementation of these capabilities, we will accelerate innovation and expand access to this technology for our customers and their patients worldwide."

"This collaboration with Piramal expands the ecosystem supporting AJICAP™ technology by connecting licensed customers with an experienced ADC manufacturing partner," said Yasuyuki Otake, Corporate Executive, General Manager, Bio-Pharma Services Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc. "Through this collaboration, we aim to provide our customers with streamlined pathways and access to deep ADC expertise to advance high-quality programs from early development through commercial manufacturing."

By combining AJICAP™'s site-specific conjugation technology with Piramal's extensive development and manufacturing expertise, this collaboration will help customers deliver safe, effective, and precise ADC therapies with exceptional efficiency.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Solutions | LinkedIn | Facebook | X

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics/bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

About Aji Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, India, Japan, and United States, providing support across gene therapy, APIs, and both large and small molecule manufacturing. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including high potency APIs (HPAPI), continuous flow manufacturing, oligonucleotide synthesis, biocatalysis, Corynex® protein expression technology, antibody drug conjugations (ADC) and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our clients' needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

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