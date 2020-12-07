ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic Solutions

Jason Moate , Operations Director from ProLabs said, "During this year we have seen a high demand for our products across all the countries we serve in Europe and also in India. Although there is a greater need for our products in the current environment with many people and organisations working remotely, we have also gained market share as customers increase their demand for high quality, short lead times, and lower costs."

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data centre and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com

