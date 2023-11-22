QNAP Releases the World's First Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS, Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5/i7/i9 Processors

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc. today announced Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS TVS-h674T and TVS-h874T, featuring the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. By employing a Network Attached Storage (NAS) designed exclusively for creators and video productions on existing file-based workflows, users may enjoy boosted productivity and safeguard precious creative works with amazing efficiency.

QNAP Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS - Unparalleled performance, reliability, and versatility in data management to revolutionize the way creative professionals work with their media projects

Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP, said: "At QNAP, we are driven to empower creators and professionals with cutting-edge solutions that amplify their creative potential. The TVS-hx74T Thunderbolt 4 NAS is a testament to our commitment, offering unrivaled performance and expandability to cater to the evolving needs of the creative industry."

Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation, said about the collaboration with QNAP: "Intel is pleased to collaborate with QNAP in developing the TVS-hx74T NAS with Thunderbolt technology. Our powerful Intel Core processors and QNAP's expertise in storage solutions have resulted in a game-changing product for creators and video productions."

TVS-hx74T Key Features:

Built-in GPU for fast video transcoding: The TVS-hx74T accelerates real-time transcoding for RAW footage, enabling rapid file access and review for users, teammates, and clients across different devices.

The TVS-hx74T accelerates real-time transcoding for RAW footage, enabling rapid file access and review for users, teammates, and clients across different devices. Thunderbolt 4 connectivity: Two built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports provide fast data transfer speeds.

Two built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports provide fast data transfer speeds. Streamlined, collaborative workflow: Providing ample space to accommodate the ever-increasing demands of creative projects, the TVS-hx74T series offers connectivity between multiple Mac/PC users and allows flexible access privilege settings, safeguarding against unauthorized access.

Providing ample space to accommodate the ever-increasing demands of creative projects, the TVS-hx74T series offers connectivity between multiple Mac/PC users and allows flexible access privilege settings, safeguarding against unauthorized access. NVMe SSD volume : Dual M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots support M.2 NVMe SSDs to create super-fast volumes dedicated to working on in-progress projects.

: Dual M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots support M.2 NVMe SSDs to create super-fast volumes dedicated to working on in-progress projects. Upgradable 25/10 GbE: Equipped with PCIe Gen 4 slots, the TVS-hx74T series, with 2.5GbE as standard, guarantees further network expandability, making it an ideal solution for bandwidth-intensive tasks, including 4K video editing and multimedia content creation.

Equipped with PCIe Gen 4 slots, the TVS-hx74T series, with 2.5GbE as standard, guarantees further network expandability, making it an ideal solution for bandwidth-intensive tasks, including video editing and multimedia content creation. Creator-oriented ZFS-based operating system: The TVS-hx74T series provides flexible storage management, comprehensive data protection, and optimized performance to meet creative professional's demands.

The TVS-hx74T series provides flexible storage management, comprehensive data protection, and optimized performance to meet creative professional's demands. Self-Healing for corrupted data: With the Self-Healing feature, the TVS-hx74T automatically detects and corrects corrupted data, ensuring seamless video production without any disruptions, granting peace of mind to content creators.

For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268737/QNAP_TVS_hx74T_PR_800x420_EN.jpg