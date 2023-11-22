QNAP Releases the World's First Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS, Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5/i7/i9 Processors

News provided by

QNAP Systems, Inc.

22 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc. today announced Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS TVS-h674T and TVS-h874T, featuring the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. By employing a Network Attached Storage (NAS) designed exclusively for creators and video productions on existing file-based workflows, users may enjoy boosted productivity and safeguard precious creative works with amazing efficiency.

Continue Reading
QNAP Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS - Unparalleled performance, reliability, and versatility in data management to revolutionize the way creative professionals work with their media projects
QNAP Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS - Unparalleled performance, reliability, and versatility in data management to revolutionize the way creative professionals work with their media projects

Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP, said: "At QNAP, we are driven to empower creators and professionals with cutting-edge solutions that amplify their creative potential. The TVS-hx74T Thunderbolt 4 NAS is a testament to our commitment, offering unrivaled performance and expandability to cater to the evolving needs of the creative industry."

Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation, said about the collaboration with QNAP: "Intel is pleased to collaborate with QNAP in developing the TVS-hx74T NAS with Thunderbolt technology. Our powerful Intel Core processors and QNAP's expertise in storage solutions have resulted in a game-changing product for creators and video productions."

TVS-hx74T Key Features:

  • Built-in GPU for fast video transcoding: The TVS-hx74T accelerates real-time transcoding for RAW footage, enabling rapid file access and review for users, teammates, and clients across different devices.
  • Thunderbolt 4 connectivity: Two built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports provide fast data transfer speeds.
  • Streamlined, collaborative workflow: Providing ample space to accommodate the ever-increasing demands of creative projects, the TVS-hx74T series offers connectivity between multiple Mac/PC users and allows flexible access privilege settings, safeguarding against unauthorized access.
  • NVMe SSD volume: Dual M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots support M.2 NVMe SSDs to create super-fast volumes dedicated to working on in-progress projects.
  • Upgradable 25/10 GbE: Equipped with PCIe Gen 4 slots, the TVS-hx74T series, with 2.5GbE as standard, guarantees further network expandability, making it an ideal solution for bandwidth-intensive tasks, including 4K video editing and multimedia content creation.
  • Creator-oriented ZFS-based operating system: The TVS-hx74T series provides flexible storage management, comprehensive data protection, and optimized performance to meet creative professional's demands.
  • Self-Healing for corrupted data: With the Self-Healing feature, the TVS-hx74T automatically detects and corrects corrupted data, ensuring seamless video production without any disruptions, granting peace of mind to content creators.

For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE QNAP Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

QNAP lanza la primera NAS Thunderbolt™ 4 del mundo, impulsada por procesadores Intel® Core™ i5/i7/i9 de 12.a generación

QNAP lanza la primera NAS Thunderbolt™ 4 del mundo, impulsada por procesadores Intel® Core™ i5/i7/i9 de 12.a generación

TAIPÉI, 22 de noviembre de 2023 /PRNewswire/-- QNAP® Systems, Inc. anunció hoy la Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS TVS-h674T y TVS-h874T, con los procesadores...
QNAP lança o primeiro Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS do mundo, equipado com processadores Intel® Core™ i5/i7/i9 de 12ª geração

QNAP lança o primeiro Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS do mundo, equipado com processadores Intel® Core™ i5/i7/i9 de 12ª geração

A QNAP® Systems, Inc. anunciou hoje o Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS TVS-h674T e TVS-h874T, com processadores Intel® Core™ de 12ª geração. Ao empregar um Network ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.