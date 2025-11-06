QNAP Launches 4U 60-Bay High-Density SAS/SATA JBOD, Delivering Petabyte-Scale Expansion for Enterprises

TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched the TL-R6020Sep-RP, a 4U 60-bay high-density SAS/SATA JBOD designed to maximize capacity while minimizing costs and rack space. Delivering petabyte-scale storage, the TL-R6020Sep-RP enables enterprises to optimize space utilization, simplify scalability, and ensure reliable long-term data archiving for applications such as cold data, video surveillance, big data, and media archives.

QNAP 4U 60-Bay SAS/SATA storage expansion solution — Achieve petabyte-scale capacity with minimal rack space and cost.

The TL-R6020Sep-RP provides four high-speed Mini-SAS HD (SFF-8644) ports with SAS 12Gb/s bandwidth and Broadcom® SAS DataBolt™ technology for bandwidth optimization. With its dual-path redundant design, system operation continues uninterrupted even if one cable fails. By supporting daisy-chaining of up to four* enclosures (240 drives total), the TL-R6020Sep-RP allows seamless capacity expansion up to 4PB** raw storage. By adding SAS expansion cards to the NAS and connecting the 60-bay JBOD, users can distribute the bandwidth loads from large drive arrays and further improve overall performance.

"With growing volumes of surveillance and big data, enterprises need storage expansion that is both scalable and reliable," said Waterball Liu, Product Manager of QNAP. "The TL-R6020Sep-RP combines petabyte-class capacity and high-density design in a compact 4U chassis, allowing enterprises to expand efficiently, save rack space, and lower operational costs with confidence."

Key Features

High-density efficiency: Significantly reduces rack space usage, weight, and power consumption, while meeting long-term and large-scale expansion needs.

Significantly reduces rack space usage, weight, and power consumption, while meeting long-term and large-scale expansion needs. Petabyte-scale capacity: Up to 60x SAS/SATA HDDs in a single 4U chassis, supporting over 1PB** effective capacity.

Up to 60x SAS/SATA HDDs in a single 4U chassis, supporting over 1PB** effective capacity. Flexible scalability: Daisy-chain up to four* units with multipath redundancy for 4PB** of raw capacity.

Daisy-chain up to four* units with multipath redundancy for 4PB** of raw capacity. Broadcom ® SAS DataBolt™ optimization: Aggregates dual 6Gb/s signals into a 12Gb/s stream for faster data throughput.

Aggregates dual 6Gb/s signals into a 12Gb/s stream for faster data throughput. Easy maintenance: Compact 750 mm-deep chassis with included rail kits fits 1000 mm racks, offering hot-swappable fans, power supplies, and drive trays, and front-panel indicators for all 60 drives.

Compact 750 mm-deep chassis with included rail kits fits 1000 mm racks, offering hot-swappable fans, power supplies, and drive trays, and front-panel indicators for all 60 drives. Seamless integration and data protection: Manage the JBOD and all drives through QNAP NAS Storage & Snapshots Manager. When paired with ZFS, it provides inline compression, deduplication, and self-healing to ensure data integrity and reliability for petabyte-scale environments.

Note: * Actual number of expansion units may depend on the host NAS. ** QNAP calculates raw capacity using sixty 24TB HDDs in a RAID 60 configuration and an over-provisioning of 10%.

