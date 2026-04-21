Quality Executive Partners, Inc.® Announces Exclusive Partnership with Vi'eNnI® Training and Consulting LLP to Accelerate Workforce Development in India's Huge Pharmaceutical Sector with Virtuosi®

ATLANTA and BENGALURU, India, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Executive Partners, Inc.® (QxP), a global leader in pharmaceutical quality, workforce development, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing consulting, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Vi'eNnI® Training and Consulting LLP to introduce and scale Virtuosi® across the Indian biopharmaceutical market.

Virtuosi helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers to solve one of their most critical operational challenges—the readiness of the workforce to perform in high-risk, high-complexity GMP environments—by building and sustaining operational capability across the employee lifecycle.

Under this agreement, Vienni will be QxP's exclusive partner for Virtuosi in India, leading market engagement, client identification, and commercial activities.

Vi'eNnI® TRAINING & CONSULTING LLP: Enabling Scalable Training Excellence Across India

Vi'eNnI® is a recognized leader in pharmaceutical training and capability development in India, with a strong track record in GMP education, regulatory compliance, and industry engagement. Vi'eNnI® through its association with Eduoriens Skill Development LLP and professional bodies such as Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) India, Vienni operates at the center of India's pharmaceutical training and compliance ecosystem.

With this established network, operational credibility, and relationships across India's leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, Vienni is uniquely positioned to drive the adoption of Virtuosi at scale across the Indian market.

"This alliance is intended to deepen, enrich, and embed the field of training. The advantage of this collaboration is expected to make learning stick, with recall much higher when a participant leaves the learning zone," said Vishal Sharma, Co-Founder Director, Vi'eNnI® TRAINING & CONSULTING LLP

"This marks the beginning of driving innovation and shaping outcomes that matter. Together, we forge a partnership that speaks the language of impact, influence, and enduring progress for teaching-learning & implementation," said Ivy Louis, Founder Director, Vi'eNnI® TRAINING & CONSULTING LLP

"Vi'eNnI®'s mission is to empower doers to excel in their craft. This association with QxP for Virtuosi marks a pivotal step in advancing workforce capability and highlighting the strategic value of immersive training in India. We are proud to continue driving this mission forward."

"We are honored to partner with Vi'eNnI® , a highly respected organization with deep roots in the Indian pharmaceutical industry," said Crystal Mersh, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Executive Partners, Inc. "Together, we are enabling broader access to Virtuosi in a way that allows clients to build and sustain the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to perform under real operating conditions. This embeds compliance and capability into daily execution in order to deliver high quality medicines to patients around the world."

Virtuosi by QxP: Advancing Workforce Capability in India's Globally Critical Pharmaceutical Hubs

India is one of the most critical pharmaceutical manufacturing markets globally and is poised for significant growth in the coming years, particularly across biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies. As manufacturers expand into more complex product categories and face increasing scrutiny from global regulatory agencies—including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) —the ability to rapidly build, standardize, and sustain a high-performing, inspection-ready workforce has become a strategic priority.

cGMP experts at QxP created Virtuosi to address this exact challenge. Virtuosi is an immersive workforce readiness program accredited by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), aligning with globally recognized standards for continuing education and distinguishing it as the only virtual reality–based training program to achieve such accreditation.

Combining virtual reality interactive experiences with digital course content, Virtuosi enables professionals to practice critical manufacturing and quality processes—such as aseptic operations, microbiology, and advanced therapies—in realistic, risk-free environments. The platform includes over 100 hours of education, 56 technical courses, and 20 immersive VR experiences, and is available in seven languages—English, French, German, Italian, Mandarin, Spanish, and Swedish—to support global workforce standardization. Virtuosi helps organizations reduce human error, accelerate time to competency, and improve compliance and operational performance across global pharmaceutical operations.

By shifting training from passive instruction to experiential learning, Virtuosi helps reduce time to competency and human error, improve inspection readiness, and drive measurable quality outcomes which translates directly to revenue protection and growth. This partnership strengthens not only the competitiveness of individual organizations, but also the long-term resilience, regulatory standing, and global leadership of India's pharmaceutical sector.

About Quality Executive Partners, Inc.® (QxP)

Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP) is a premium CGMP consulting firm focused on solving complex operational and regulatory challenges in pharmaceutical manufacturing. QxP services pharmaceutical manufactures and CDMOs globally across all major modalities - OTC, oral solid dosage, sterile, biologics, ATMPs, clinical-stage manufacturing, and combination products. We support clients throughout the product lifecycle, including clinical operations, commercial readiness, regulatory strategy, quality transformations, and remediation. Through our 'Teach and Do®' model, QxP embeds senior GMP experts / former regulators into day-to-day operations to execute alongside client teams and build internal capability. This model ensures solutions are effective in practice, sustainable, and directly reduce operational risk. .

About Vi'eNnI®

Vi'eNnI® Training and Consulting LLP is a pharmaceutical training and consulting organization based in Bengaluru, India, focused on advancing workforce capability, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence across the life sciences sector, for the past 16 years. The company delivers targeted training and consulting services across GMP, quality systems, aseptic processing, microbiology, and inspection readiness, competency and culture building initiatives, helping organizations strengthen performance, consolidate efficiency and achieve sustainable compliance. Known for its practical, implementation-focused approach, Vi'eNnI® enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to translate training into measurable improvements on the shop floor, supporting continuous improvement and long-term capability development across India's pharmaceutical industry with a variety of options and tools.

Media Contact (Global)

Robin Mersh

SVP, Virtuosi Sales

Quality Executive Partners, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 678-496-7503

Media Contact (India)

Ivy Louis

Founder-Director

Vi'eNnI® Training and Consulting LLP

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9986821045

WhatsApp: +91 9986821045

Vi'eNnI® & Virtuosi® are registered trademarks for VIENNI & Quality Executive Partners, Inc., respectively.

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