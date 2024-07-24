Quor Group Presented with Two Chartis Category Leader Awards for 2024

In Chartis' bi-annual research reports on energy and commodity trading and risk management solutions, Quor has been named the Category Leader of Metals 2024 in CTRM Trading and Trade Management Systems and the Category Leader of Market Risk 2024 in ETRM Trading and Trade Management Systems. These accolades affirm Quor Group's commitment to excellence and innovation in the commodity trading risk management space.

This recognition follows Quor's merger with Eka, a market leader in commodity trading, risk management, and supply chain solutions across industries including agriculture, energy, metals, and manufacturing. The merger has significantly broadened Quor's capabilities, especially in crude oil, natural gas, electric and power trading.

The two awards highlight the dedication and expertise of Quor's newly expanded team, who have rapidly and seamlessly integrated their collective industry expertise to meet the evolving needs of their global customers. Quor Group continues to offer clients the ability to navigate the complexities of the commodity markets seamlessly and efficiently, including increasing end-market volatility and customers' desire to hedge their corresponding risk profiles.

Quor remains competitive by closely monitoring both market and vendor dynamics to stay on top of the long-term and structural impacts of the overarching market evolution within its advanced technology as the commodity ecosystem continues to evolve. The awards celebrate the combined team's extensive industry experience and Quor's ambitious growth strategy aimed at providing a comprehensive E/CTRM solution.

"Quor offers unique and deep capabilities across metals trading and risk management, a fact reflected in its quadrant position. Moreover, it combines these with a flexible platform to cover a variety of contexts around the trading lifecycle. Quor's placement in our quadrant reflects the company's growth in this space. This, it has achieved by introducing robust tools to address market risk management, both from a quantitative perspective and in terms of controls orientation," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis.

"We are delighted to receive these two prestigious awards from Chartis, recognising our team's dedication and hard work following the successful integration of Eka. We will continue to expand our capabilities to provide sophisticated tools and services that help our customers navigate the complexities of commodity trading with confidence and efficiency. These accolades are motivating for the business as they reinforce our position as leaders in the industry as we look forward to what the next year holds for the business," said Steve Hughes, Quor Group's CEO.

About Quor Group: Quor is a provider of E/CTRM software to the global commodity markets with a specialty in metals. The Company provides end-to-end trade management across the entire E/CTRM value chain, supplying functionality for both physical and financial trade through to risk management, settlement, and post-trade reporting.

For more information, please visit www.quorgroup.com and www.eka1.com.

