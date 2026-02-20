MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move for the oral care category, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited onboarded the cricket icon Rahul Dravid as the new brand ambassador for Colgate Total. The partnership marks a shift in the oral care narrative—moving from hygiene to performance ritual—positioning peak oral health for peak performance on the field.

Why Oral Health is a Performance Variable

Rahul Dravid Endorses Colgate Total to Champion Oral Health as a Performance Edge

Scientific research indicates that the mouth is a primary gateway to the body. Germs in the mouth can enter the body's cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems, fueling inflammation, slowing down recovery and thereby impacting athletic performance.

From Awareness to Action

This connection between health and performance is a conviction Rahul Dravid has long held. Reflecting on his evolution as an athlete—as briefly discussed during his appearance on the show Breakfast with Champions—Rahul Dravid highlighted how elite performance is the sum of small, disciplined choices. He noted that while fans see the runs, the real work happens in the unseen habits—like recovery, nutrition, and oral health—that allow an athlete to show up at 100% every single day.

The partnership debuts with a high-impact campaign that reframes oral health as the hidden 1% edge in peak performance. In today's hyper-competitive world, excellence is built on optimizing every detail—from sleep cycles and nutrition to recovery and mental training. Colgate Total's new campaign expands this performance framework, reinforcing that peak oral health is an essential part of the disciplined ecosystem that supports strength, stamina, and consistency.

Preventing Problems Before They Start

Powered by patented Dual Zinc + Arginine technology, the formula proactively fights germ build-up 3X more effectively and hence prevents top 8 dental problems before they even start.

Rahul Dravid, Brand Ambassador for Colgate Total, said, "When it comes to sports performance, every detail counts. Oral health is one such detail—so much so that teams across the world & coaches like Hansi Flick now mandate dental exams for their team. That's where Colgate Total comes in for me, it prevents 8 dental problems, giving you that proactive edge."

Gunjit Jain, EVP, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, added, "Good health has always been linked to sports performance. Everyone knows that you need good sleep, exercise and nutrition but the hidden edge that has not been spoken about yet is Oral Health. Yes, Oral Health is linked to sports performance. The science is simple—germs in your mouth can enter your body, cause inflammation and slow down muscle recovery and impact stamina. By partnering with Rahul Dravid, a personification of consistency and credibility, we're taking this conversation mainstream while highlighting Colgate Total's superior technology that fights germ build-up 3x better, preventing 8 dental problems. Stay tuned for more."

Designed as a high-impact campaign, it will be amplified across digital social media and influencer-led content. The campaign reinforces Colgate's commitment to science-backed oral care solutions that encourage consumers to take a proactive approach to their overall wellbeing.

