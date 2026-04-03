Reliance Digital Announces 'Digital Discount Days' - Biggest Deals on Electronics Now Live

News provided by

Reliance Digital

03 Apr, 2026, 10:35 IST

MUMBAI, India, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Digital has announced 'Digital Discount Days', their latest nationwide campaign active from 3rd to 19th April.

Through the campaign, Reliance Digital is empowering customers to easily buy and upgrade electronics with unbelievable deals, financing options, and added benefits on buying more than one product.

Continue Reading
Reliance Digital Announces ‘Digital Discount Days’ – Biggest Deals on Electronics Now Live
Reliance Digital Announces ‘Digital Discount Days’ – Biggest Deals on Electronics Now Live

Customers can avail instant discount of up to ₹26,000* on leading bank cards. Alternatively, shoppers opting for paper finance can benefit from cashback of up to ₹30,000*. In addition, the retailer is offering a flat 50% discount* on the second product, encouraging bundled purchases across categories such as smartphones, laptops, large appliances, and home entertainment systems.

With so much to offer beyond the ordinary, the campaign is launched under the umbrella thought of #CrazyUnbelievableDeals.

To complement the purchase experience, Reliance Digital continues to offer world-class after-sales service through its services arm Reliance resQ, which provides fastest installation, after-sales support, and maintenance solutions, addressing key consumer concerns about product longevity and service reliability.

*T&C apllied.

About Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is one of India's leading consumer electronics retail chains, offering a wide portfolio of products ranging from smartphones and laptops to home appliances and entertainment solutions. Backed by a strong nationwide presence, the brand focuses on competitive pricing, omnichannel accessibility, and comprehensive after-sales service.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949547/Reliance_DDD_Sale.jpg

Also from this source

Reliance Digital Launches 'Take The First Bite' Campaign for Apple's Latest Devices

Reliance Digital Launches 'Take The First Bite' Campaign for Apple's Latest Devices

Reliance Digital, India's leading consumer electronics retailer, has announced the launch of Apple's latest range of devices across its nationwide...
Reliance Digital Introduces High-Performance iQOO 15R to its Nationwide Store Network

Reliance Digital Introduces High-Performance iQOO 15R to its Nationwide Store Network

Reliance Digital announces the offline retail availability of iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand built for today's youth and tech-forward...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Retail

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics