MUMBAI, India, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Digital has announced 'Digital Discount Days', their latest nationwide campaign active from 3rd to 19th April.

Through the campaign, Reliance Digital is empowering customers to easily buy and upgrade electronics with unbelievable deals, financing options, and added benefits on buying more than one product.

Reliance Digital Announces ‘Digital Discount Days’ – Biggest Deals on Electronics Now Live

Customers can avail instant discount of up to ₹26,000* on leading bank cards. Alternatively, shoppers opting for paper finance can benefit from cashback of up to ₹30,000*. In addition, the retailer is offering a flat 50% discount* on the second product, encouraging bundled purchases across categories such as smartphones, laptops, large appliances, and home entertainment systems.

With so much to offer beyond the ordinary, the campaign is launched under the umbrella thought of #CrazyUnbelievableDeals.

To complement the purchase experience, Reliance Digital continues to offer world-class after-sales service through its services arm Reliance resQ, which provides fastest installation, after-sales support, and maintenance solutions, addressing key consumer concerns about product longevity and service reliability.

*T&C apllied.

About Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is one of India's leading consumer electronics retail chains, offering a wide portfolio of products ranging from smartphones and laptops to home appliances and entertainment solutions. Backed by a strong nationwide presence, the brand focuses on competitive pricing, omnichannel accessibility, and comprehensive after-sales service.

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