Rockwell Automation Hosts Smart Manufacturing Summit in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, successfully organized the Smart Manufacturing Summit 2024 in New Delhi. The Summit served as a dynamic forum for thought leaders, innovators, and industry executives to exchange ideas, strategies and gain invaluable insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of automotive, electric vehicle, food & beverage, and household & personal care manufacturing sectors.

The Summit was attended by 250+ people from the Automotive and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sectors. Participants gained valuable insights into the use of data analytics, enabling information-driven manufacturing, and adopting sustainable practices. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in keynote sessions, live demonstrations, and networking activities.

Nivruti Rai, CEO and managing director, Invest India, said: "Manufacturing is critical for India's future economic growth. It is imperative for industries to adopt automation to drive growth and develop industry 4.0 solutions, which is a crucial part of the fast-evolving electronics and semiconductor ecosystem in India. This will attract substantial FDI, create high-skilled jobs, and support India's vision to become a global manufacturing powerhouse. At Invest India, we are committed to driving this acceleration in smart manufacturing, ensuring it fuels our nation's economic growth while securing its position on the global stage."

Addressing the audience, Shirish Yadav, executive vice president - Manufacturing & Technology, ITC Ltd, emphasized that: "Digitalization is essential, not optional, in today's FMCG manufacturing industry landscape. Emerging trends in distributed manufacturing and hyper-localization stress the importance of cost-effective automation to stay competitive. It's crucial for businesses to adapt swiftly to market demands, optimize production processes, and enhance operational efficiency; ultimately driving growth and sustainability in the FMCG manufacturing sector."

Veena Lakkundi, senior vice president of strategy & corporate development, Rockwell Automation, said: "Manufacturers, globally, are increasingly using cutting-edge technologies for more intelligent automation, improve business outcomes, and achieve sustainability. Indian manufacturing sector is shifting towards adoption of smart manufacturing technologies. We see huge potential in the Indian market and look forward to playing our part in its future growth and development."

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India, said, "Embracing smart manufacturing and digital transformation is critical for staying ahead in today's competitive market. By harnessing the power of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, we can unlock new levels of productivity and agility. At Rockwell Automation, we are committed towards enabling our customers to achieve superior business outcomes by leveraging these technologies, and thriving in this digital age."

The Automotive session of the Summit delved deep into manufacturing operations, quality control and technical innovation, equipping attendees with actionable strategies for navigating the evolving automotive landscape. The FMCG session highlighted the importance of agile and sustainable manufacturing practices that enable attendees to effectively respond to dynamic market demands.

The event was designed for a diverse audience from the Automotive and FMCG sectors. The panel sessions organized provided a platform to deepen understanding of effective stakeholder value creation. In addition, participants uncovered useful insights aimed at promoting more effective business growth and taking advantage of emerging opportunities.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.