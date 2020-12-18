Rockwell Automation Reaffirms Commitment to Carbon-Neutrality Through Accelerating Smart, Safe and Sustainable Manufacturing at 29th Automation Fair(R) At Home

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, along with its PartnerNetwork™, held its 29th signature industry showcase event, Automation Fair® At Home, November 16 - 20, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the event had been dynamically re-imagined as a primarily virtual experience to safeguard customer, partner, and employee health and safety, with all content from the event available on-demand now until June 2021.

Automation Fair At Home showcases the newest products, solutions, and services in industrial automation and digital transformation. Due to the hybrid nature of this year's event, attendees across different time zones and geographies had access to over 175 engaging educational opportunities and over 90 exhibits, through livestreams and on-demand video recordings. The agenda included engaging hands-on labs, training sessions focused on the newest hardware and software technologies, industry-focused forums, and more.

Commenting on the event, Blake Moret, CEO and Chairman, Rockwell Automation, said, "The acquisition of ASEM S.r.l and Kalypso, as well as partnerships with Microsoft, PTC, and others, make our ecosystem the best in the industry. This partner ecosystem combined with our technology and domain expertise allow us to say that there is no one better positioned to add value at the convergence of IT, and operational OT technology for our customers. We bring the Connected Enterprise to life for customers around the world and across a wide variety of industries. And during these times it's especially important to look at the ways we increase the resilience, agility, and sustainability of our customers."

He added, "Sustainability is at the forefront of Rockwell Automation and our customers' minds. We are committed to a carbon-neutral future, helping our customers achieve their own sustainability goals such as increased energy efficiency, recycling to play a role in the circular economy, and renewables."

This year's Automation Fair At Home drew particular attention to the unique challenges facing the sector, with Rockwell Automation making a series of announcements aimed at bolstering the resilience, agility and sustainability of industrial manufacturers. To help companies innovate faster and more sustainability through an integrated digital engagement model, Rockwell Automation launched LifecycleIQ Services, and announced the expansion of its cybersecurity certifications and product line to combat industrial cyberthreats. The company also announced the acquisition of Fiix Inc. in line with its software strategy, to enhance productivity and efficiency through maintenance and operational insights.

Scott Wooldridge, President of Asia-Pacific at Rockwell Automation, said, "With its rapid urbanisation, growing middle-class population and talent pool, Asia-Pacific is already a global manufacturing hub, and the sector continues to be one of the region's key growth drivers."

"The Asia-Pacific operations from Rockwell Automation are of strategic interest to our global business and we want to partner with established and emerging enterprises and industries across all local markets to help them make the digital leap; facilitating the region's economic recovery from the pandemic," he continued.

Other highlights of the event, also available on-demand, included keynote Perspectives into YOUR next, Rockwell Automation Experience virtual tours and Bold Conversations panel discussions:

Virtual Tours: The Rockwell Automation Experience

The Rockwell Automation Experience enables participants to virtually tour three newly designed spaces at the Rockwell Automation Milwaukee headquarters: Digital Engineering Hall, Digital Thread Experience , and Products & Technology Showcase .

, and . The Digital Engineering Hall tour features machine design, operations, and maintenance, with an end-to-end demonstration of a digital engineering project.

tour features machine design, operations, and maintenance, with an end-to-end demonstration of a digital engineering project. The Digital Thread Experience uses a real-world example to help attendees visualize moving from siloed operations to a digitally connected enterprise.

uses a real-world example to help attendees visualize moving from siloed operations to a digitally connected enterprise. The Products & Technology Showcase features the latest Rockwell Automation innovations in control, information and lifecycle services. After each tour, participants can discuss products and technology with Rockwell Automation experts.

Bold Conversations

Beyond updates on industrial automation, a segment of the event was dedicated towards tackling broader industry and societal issues, with Rockwell Automation executives sharing personal experiences and thought leadership on addressing these subjects

Topics discussed include: Inclusive Leadership During the Time of the Pandemic, Equity in Early STEM Education, Combatting Microaggressions in the Workplace, Inclusive Workplaces in a Divisive World, and more.

To attend Automation Fair At Home On-Demand, free online registration is required here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Automation Fair, Automation Fair At Home and PlantPAx are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing, and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance, and meet sustainability objectives.

Media contact

Georgina Purdy

Ogilvy

+65-8870-6755

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockwell Automation