Saks CEO Marc Metrick visits Bangalore office, reinforces Saks' commitment to India

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, visited the company's office in Bangalore this week. Throughout the visit, Metrick along with other senior executives spent time engaging with local Saks employees and partners, reinforcing the company's commitment to its Bangalore team.

"As a digital company with a strong position in luxury, Saks is committed to delivering an unmatched shopping experience for our customers. Our Bangalore office provides employees with a unique opportunity to be part of the digital transformation of a well-known name with a nearly 100-year history in luxury fashion. The team is a powerhouse of talent, and I am confident that they will continue to make meaningful contributions to our go-forward strategy," said Marc Metrick, CEO at Saks.

In a move that would redefine the luxury shopping industry, in March 2021, Saks parent, HBC, established Saks as a standalone ecommerce company, differentiated by its ability to offer a seamless experience across all channels through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores. With its digital focus, Saks is well positioned to prioritize investments and operating strategies around serving luxury customers online through Saks.com and its mobile app.

The Bangalore centre's nearly 400 employees play a vital role in Saks' strategy to deliver the best in luxury fashion, working across technology, analytics, people, merchandising, finance, and marketing.

The teams collaborate with their U.S.-based colleagues and partners and participate in a culture of empowerment where employees strive for excellence by challenging the status quo. The office has grown by 75 percent over the last two years, specifically building new capabilities that align with Saks' evolving strategy.

Lalit Ahuja, CEO, ANSR, said, "Luxury retail is in the midst of a digital evolution and as one of the largest players in the sector, Saks is well positioned to lead in the industry. ANSR is delighted to be consulting Saks on this journey as they look to innovate new ways to engage and delight the luxury consumer. The Saks Bangalore team will continue to enable the company to attract the best talent and advance its capabilities in software development, machine-learning, data, and personalization, among other key areas."

About Saks

Saks is the premier digital platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women's, men's and kids' fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content, and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

Visit Saks.com for more information.

About ANSR

ANSR is the market leader in enabling organizations build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centres (GCCs). ANSR provides full life-cycle services including GCC design, set up and enabling operations. For over 15 years now, companies cutting across size, industry and markets have relied on ANSR's expertise to successfully build global business and technology teams. ANSR's unique and differentiated 'GCC-as-a-Service' is delivered in a no-Capex and 'pay-as-you-grow' manner that significantly enhances 'time to value' and neutralizes the known risks associated with setting up globally distributed teams. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 85 GCCs aggregating to over 85k enterprise talent with over $1.6B in investment and using over 8M sq. ft. of workspace.

