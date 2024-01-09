SANY's New Year's Goal: Company Commits to Building a Sustainable "Talent Hub" for a Better Tomorrow

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group ("SANY") has unveiled its New Year's goal to cultivate a sustainable 'Talent Hub,' marking a step towards a proactive future. This initiative is part of SANY's dedication to propel global sustainable development and to inspire widespread participation in its public welfare initiatives.

SANY Commits to Building a Sustainable "Talent Hub" for a Better Tomorrow

"As we begin the New Year, SANY extends our warmest wishes to everyone. We are dedicated to supplying equipment and solutions for a shared human community, driven by innovation and our commitment to a talent strategy. Embracing globalization, digitalization, and decarbonization, along with a clear sustainable development path, we aim to foster global sustainability through decisive actions. We welcome more individuals to join us in shaping a better, more sustainable world," said Xiang Wenbo, Rotating Chairman of SANY Group.

Globalization, digitalization, and decarbonization: SANY leads industry transformation towards an intelligent future

In 2023, SANY was named "China's Best Employer" for the third consecutive year by Forbes China and is the only Chinese equipment manufacturer on the list. SANY places research and development (R&D) at the heart of its operations, consistently allocating 5% of its annual sales revenue to R&D. With a dynamic team of more than 10,000 R&D specialists, SANY is continually advancing the frontiers of China's construction machinery industry.

SANY has hosted the future leader innovation competition and a series of seminars, trainings, camps, and lectures to discover and cultivate talents and drive the enterprise development with the power of innovation.

In 2023, SANY expanded its business to 178 countries and regions worldwide and provided 300,000 units of equipment for 18,000 customers. In the first three quarters of 2023, SANY's product gross margins continued to improve, with net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies reaching 4.047 billion yuan (USD 565.52 million), up 12.5 percent year-on-year. Its international sales amounted 22.466 billion yuan (USD 3.14 billion) in the first half of 2023, a 35.87 percent growth year-on-year and accounted for 56.88 percent of total revenue income, showing that most of SANY's revenues and profits come from the international market, a historic milestone in its globalization strategy.

SANY's three strategies of Globalization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization have yielded impressive outcomes, with six of its factories earning spots on the 2023 5G Factory list. The group has actively championed decarbonization, advanced the electrification of its products to achieve leading market shares, and strategically expanded into new energy sectors such as solar, hydrogen, and energy storage.

In 2023, SANY spearheaded the heavy equipment industry's shift towards intelligent manufacturing. Its two lighthouse factories, unique within the sector for their certification, have set high standards. The Changsha No.18 factory, operating under the "Garden Scenario," has notably boosted efficiency and cut costs. SANY is now developing its first overseas lighthouse factory in Indonesia, adhering to Industry 4.0 standards, marking a significant step in its global expansion.

In November 2023, SANY officially started the construction of its headquarters project in South Africa which is being positioned as a regional manufacturing center, as well as a hub for logistics and talent development. With an investment of 300 million rand (USD 16.03 million), the base is expected to be completed in one year and will be capable of producing 1,000 units of excavators and other equipment products annually.

"Looking ahead, SANY sees the integration of traditional and new infrastructure as the inevitable trend for future development. The new electrification and information technologies are triggering new demands and growth opportunities, with the overseas market boasting greater potential for Chinese construction machinery manufacturers," said Mr. Xiang.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314333/video.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg