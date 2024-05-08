SANY's Strategic Cooperation Catalyzes Australia's National Hydrogen Strategy

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group (SANY) recently established a partnership with a customer from Australia for electrolyzer hydrogen production equipment and hydrogen refueling equipment, catalyzing Australia's National Hydrogen Strategy, which sets a vision for a clean, innovative, safe, and competitive hydrogen industry that benefits all Australians.

SANY’s self-developed green hydrogen production and refueling complex

The cooperation includes a full set of skid-mounted PEM and BOP system equipment, 35/70MPa skid-mounted hydrogen refueling equipment, and a full set of IGBT power control systems. Adopting flexible electrolyzer hydrogen production technology, the hydrogen refueling equipment mainly serves industrial vehicles with 35/70 MPa hydrogen cells. This strategic partnership represents SANY's first foray into the international market with its hydrogen technology, following the development and pilot operation of China's largest integrated hydrogen processing station.

In March of this year, SANY's self-developed green hydrogen production and refueling complex entered into the testing phase in Changsha, China. The station, which is also the largest green hydrogen refueling station in China, contains three zones for producing, refueling, and storage with a daily producing and refueling capacity of no less than 2 tons and a storage capacity of over 1,000 kilograms, which can serve four hydrogen vehicles simultaneously. What's more, the electricity powering hydrogen production in the station mainly comes from the mass photovoltaic power generation equipment in SANY's Intelligent Heavy Truck Industrial Park nearby.

Hydrogen energy, as part of SANY's new energy industry layout, achieved a breakthrough in the past year. At the end of May last year, the E-series 2,000 Nm³/h AWE Hydrogen Production Equipment rolled off the assembly line, and in December, SANY launched the world's largest single hydrogen electrolyzer – S-series 3,000 Nm³/h square electrolyzer. The cooperation with the Australian customer opens a new chapter for SANY's hydrogen energy development as the equipment is firmly chosen by customers outside China.

"After a thorough evaluation, we decided to go with SANY. We see this as a benchmark project that we can replicate and promote in other markets," stated the customer. With its cutting-edge and continuously evolving hydrogen technology, SANY aims to help Australia harness its clean hydrogen potential and achieve its 2030 ambition of becoming a global leader in hydrogen energy.

As the global community looks toward a future powered by clean, renewable energy sources, SANY will enlarge its investment in hydrogen energy, wind power, photovoltaic power, and energy storage development, providing a systematic solution for building a sustainable society.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407572/photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg