Shriram Finance Announces Alliance with Padukone School of Badminton to Boost Grassroots Talent Across India

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots badminton training across 75 Padukone School of Badminton centres located in 18 Indian cities

BENGALURU, India, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), the flagship company of the Shriram Group, today announced its alliance with the Padukone School of Badminton (PSB) as the Presenting Sponsor.

The collaboration was unveiled by Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance along with legendary Indian badminton champion and PSB founder Padma Shri Prakash Padukone at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence, Bengaluru.

Through this alliance, SFL reinforces its commitment to nation-building through financial inclusion and community development — extending its reach to sports and grassroots talent across the country. As part of the collaboration, all existing and future PSB centres across India will operate under the name 'Shriram Finance presents Padukone School of Badminton'. The initiative aims to strengthen access to structured badminton training at the grassroots level across age groups and aspiring players across the country.

Key Highlights of the Alliance

Naming Rights: All existing and future PSB centres across India to operate under the name 'Shriram Finance presents Padukone School of Badminton'

All existing and future PSB centres across India to operate under the name 'Shriram Finance presents Padukone School of Badminton' Apparel Sponsorship: Over 2,000 branded T-shirts to be distributed to players, coaches, and support staff across PSB academies

Over 2,000 branded T-shirts to be distributed to players, coaches, and support staff across PSB academies Tournament Sponsorship: 13 Open Tournaments under Shriram Finance's presenting sponsorship, along with 2 All India Yonex tournaments as the 'Powered By' sponsor

For over four decades, Shriram Finance has been a trusted financial partner to small entrepreneurs, retail borrowers, and underserved communities across India. This alliance with PSB is a natural extension of that ethos — investing in human potential beyond the balance sheet and reaching communities where they live, work, and play.

Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance, speaking on the occasion, said, "At Shriram Finance, we have always believed in creating meaningful impact within the communities we serve. Our alliance with the Padukone School of Badminton reflects that commitment. Through this initiative, we hope to encourage and inspire young players across the country to pursue the sport with dedication, discipline, and confidence, while helping strengthen the grassroots sporting ecosystem in India."

Padukone School of Badminton currently operates 75 centres across 18 Indian cities, offering professional coaching and training programmes designed to nurture young talent and encourage wider participation in the sport.

Padma Shri Prakash Padukone, Founder, Mentor & Director, Padukone School of Badminton, speaking on the occasion, said, "We are delighted to welcome Shriram Finance as the Presenting Sponsor of the Padukone School of Badminton. This alliance is built on a shared vision of nurturing talent at the grassroots level and making quality badminton coaching accessible to aspiring players across India. With Shriram Finance's support, we look forward to expanding our reach further and creating a stronger platform for young athletes to learn, grow, and pursue the sport with the right guidance and infrastructure."

The Padukone School of Badminton is dedicated to making quality badminton coaching accessible across India through professionally managed centres and structured development programmes spanning beginner, intermediate, and high-performance levels. The academy's training ecosystem covers technical skills, agility, fitness, and tournament preparation, complemented by a specialised coach certification programme aimed at strengthening the broader badminton ecosystem in India.

ABOUT SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED:

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 3.02 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc. Over last 47 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with network of 3,225 branches and an employee strength of 76,241 servicing to 97.33 lakhs of customers.

ABOUT PADUKONE SCHOOL OF BADMINTON:

Padukone School of Badminton (PSB) is a grassroots badminton coaching initiative by former World No. 1 and All England Champion Prakash Padukone. It was built with the vision of making quality badminton coaching accessible to everyone. Within a short span, PSB has expanded to over 70 coaching centres across more than 14 cities in India, offering structured coaching programmes for players across different age groups and skill levels. The academy follows a standardized coaching methodology developed under Prakash Padukone's guidance and is supported by a growing network of trained coaches across its centres. Beyond coaching, PSB actively works to strengthen the badminton ecosystem in India through multiple initiatives. The organisation has trained over 1,300 coaches through its Coach Certification Program, helping develop quality coaching standards and creating opportunities for coaches actively involved in the badminton ecosystem. PSB has also produced multiple state champions and regularly conducts open, state-level, and national-ranking tournaments to provide competitive exposure and create pathways for aspiring athletes to grow within the sport. Its High-Performance Program operates out of the Karnataka Badminton Association and the Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, where athletes receive advanced training to compete at higher levels.

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