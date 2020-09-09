SI Group Announces Tackifier Capacity Expansion in China

Investment in Nanjing Supports Growing Market Opportunities in the Region

SCHENECTADY, New York, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates, announced today plans to expand capacity levels at its Nanjing, China facility. The expansion will increase production by more than 50%, propelling the site to become a regional hub for best-in-class tackifier and reinforcing resin production and technology.

SI Group's Nanjing investment is in lock-step with the desire to reinvent its business model, addressing the emerging trends in the tire industry. "We have taken the appropriate steps necessary to grow our capacity in this key regional growth area," stated Robert Kaiser, Vice President, Rubber & Adhesives Solutions at SI Group, adding, "This expansion allows us to differentiate our offerings and position in the market, providing superior solutions to our customers."

SI Group's expansion in Nanjing will also address energy conservation initiatives and sustainability efforts in compliance within a highly-regulated Chinese chemical industry.

SI Group has a long history of manufacturing tackifier resins used to enhance the performance and durability of tires. In addition to tackifier resins, the company also has a robust portfolio of bonding, curing, and reinforcing resins, manufactured globally. The company is currently undergoing a thorough environmental and safety permit review for the Nanjing expansion, in accordance with all local Chinese government regulations.

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, pharmaceutical, and industrial resins industries. Headquartered in Schenectady, New York, SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes more than 30 facilities on five continents, serving customers in 90 countries with approximately $2 billion in annual sales and more than 3,000 employees worldwide. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

