Silverfort Unveils Privileged Access Security: An Offering that Finally Solves the Critical Gaps of Traditional PAM Solutions

The newest product is the first to provide seamless discovery, classification, and enforcement of security controls for all privileged accounts, overcoming barriers that traditional Privilege Access Management (PAM) solutions do not offer

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit -- Silverfort , the leading unified identity security company, today announced the launch of Privileged Access Security (PAS), a new way to secure privileged accounts faster and easier than ever before. Silverfort's PAS product discovers, classifies, and protects privileged accounts end-to-end by operating from within the Identity and Access Management (IAM) infrastructure itself. This results in rapid time-to-value and far broader protection that will not leave any privileged account behind. PAS can operate as a layer on top of any existing PAM solution, or as an alternative in places where PAM is too complex or expensive to implement. Unlike traditional PAM deployments that take months or even years, Silverfort's PAS can be implemented and activated within days, allowing companies to effectively address security and compliance gaps while saving significant time and costs.

The identity security problem is rapidly escalating out of control: 8 out of 10 breaches leverage compromised identities and credentials, taking advantage of the countless silos and blind spots that the typical enterprise identity infrastructure suffers from. Privileged accounts—which have broad access permissions to sensitive information and can cause massive damage—are naturally the ones most targeted by attackers, yet many of them go unaccounted for and are not adequately secured. The rise of adversarial AI will only accelerate the rate of attacks, and their sophistication increases the threat to privileged accounts. Existing PAM solutions offer valuable security controls yet struggle to defend against today's threats effectively because they require lengthy and complex deployments, rely on manual discovery and onboarding, and allow admins and attackers to bypass them easily. Only 10.2% of organizations are able to bring their PAM onboarding project to the finish line. As a result, organizations are searching for new solutions that will provide broader and stronger security while requiring less time and effort to implement and use.

"Securing privileged access has been one of the biggest challenges of the cybersecurity industry for decades, and solving it effectively in today's hybrid and complex enterprise environments pushed us to innovate and break free from the old limitations," said Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverfort. "We heard from many organizations about the same gaps that make their current PAM solutions too slow to implement and too narrow to stop today's threats and eventually found an innovative way to overcome these barriers. Our new PAS offering can operate on top of any existing PAM solution or as an alternative in places where PAM isn't implemented. In both cases, it provides broader coverage, adds new security controls designed to stop modern threats, and dramatically reduces time-to-value from years to days."

"Managing privileged accounts is table stakes. The problem, however, is that the current set of solutions tends to be extremely manual, take forever to implement, and can't really help you find your unknowns," said Rob Larsen, the former Chief Security Architect at GM & Silverfort Advisor. "With Silverfort's unique technology, they've found an elegant, lightweight way for customers to discover unknown privileged accounts, tier them, and then secure them."

Key capabilities of Silverfort's Privileged Access Security offering:

Automate privileged account discovery and classification: Automatically and continuously discover all privileged accounts based on their attributes and activity — including ones they didn't know existed and no other solution could uncover. In addition, the new technology identifies privilege tiers and any misuse of privileged accounts outside of their permitted purpose, to help eliminate potential exposures.





Automatically and continuously discover all privileged accounts based on their attributes and activity — including ones they didn't know existed and no other solution could uncover. In addition, the new technology identifies privilege tiers and any misuse of privileged accounts outside of their permitted purpose, to help eliminate potential exposures. Enforce Least Privilege to prevent lateral movement and ransomware propagation: Take a Zero-Trust approach and prevent any misuse of privileged accounts, by automatically mapping where each account is being used and blocking access attempts that deviate from the account's intended purpose.





Take a Zero-Trust approach and prevent any misuse of privileged accounts, by automatically mapping where each account is being used and blocking access attempts that deviate from the account's intended purpose. Implement frictionless Just-In-Time (JIT) access at scale: Apply Just-In-Time Access to any account with a single click, without requiring onboarding efforts and without changing how admins work. PAS introduces a better, easier, and faster way to achieve Zero Standing Privileges at scale.





Apply Just-In-Time Access to any account with a single click, without requiring onboarding efforts and without changing how admins work. PAS introduces a better, easier, and faster way to achieve Zero Standing Privileges at scale. Deploy and implement rapidly in days, not years. Silverfort's unique architecture enables incredibly fast time to value by enforcing security controls on top of the customer's existing identity infrastructure. Rapidly address security gaps, compliance needs, and cyber insurance requirements, while saving implementation costs and often reducing insurance premiums.

One Platform to Protect All Identities, Including Privileged Accounts

Silverfort's technology offers a unique and significant advantage over all other identity security providers, with its ability to seamlessly enforce security controls on top of the customer's existing identity infrastructure, including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, Ping, and many other IAM solutions. This enables Silverfort to secure all enterprise assets, including ones that no other vendor can protect, such as legacy systems, command-line interfaces, and IT/OT infrastructure. Silverfort's customers enjoy the benefits of having a single platform protecting their identities from compromise across all on-prem and cloud environments.

The launch of PAS comes on the heels of Silverfort's acquisition of Rezonate , an innovator in Identity Security for cloud environments, and its $116M Series D funding in January 2024 . The company continues to scale the business with over 100% year-over-year (YoY) growth, adding more than 100 new customers each quarter, including several Fortune 50 companies that trust Silverfort to protect their corporate identities.

Book a meeting with us at the Gartner IAM Summit in Grapevine, TX, December 9-11, or visit booth #441.

About Silverfort

Silverfort, the Unified Identity Security company, pioneered the first and only platform that enables modern identity security everywhere. We connect to all the silos of the enterprise identity infrastructure to create a single, unified identity security layer across all on-prem and cloud environments. Our unique architecture and vendor-agnostic approach take away the complexity of securing identities and extend protection to resources that cannot be protected by any other solution, such as legacy systems, command-line interfaces, service accounts (non-human identities), IT/OT infrastructure, and more. Silverfort is a top-tier Microsoft partner and was selected as Microsoft's Zero Trust Partner of the Year. Hundreds of the world's leading enterprises trust Silverfort to be their identity security provider, including multiple Fortune 50 companies. Learn more by visiting www.silverfort.com or on LinkedIn .

About Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on identity and access technologies and strategies at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit taking place December 9-11 in Grapevine. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerIAM.