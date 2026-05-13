Smart Money Is Buying the AI Supply Chain: Bybit TradFi Helps Retail Investors Follow the Institutional Lead

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has continued the quiet expansion of Bybit TradFi in recent months. In the latest figures disclosed by Bybit TradFi, the platform now enables access to over 400 global assets with USDT, including forex, commodities, global indices, and U.S. stock CFDs, with the option to trade at zero fees.

New data from Bybit TradFi also revealed heightened interest among professional traders in semiconductor and AI-adjacent assets. The trend unfolds amidst major tech earnings season, and as market volatility reshapes investor portfolios. Through Bybit TradFi, professional and institutional traders are capitalizing on the broader opportunity by diversifying across the semiconductor and AI infrastructure ecosystem.

Comprehensive AI & Semiconductor Stock CFD Coverage

With balanced listings across sectors, Bybit TradFi encompasses the entire supply chain behind the current wave of AI boom, including CFDs for ten of the most sought-after tickers:

Chip Design & Manufacturing: NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Memory & Storage Solutions: Micron Technology, Western Digital, SanDisk, Seagate Technology

Micron Technology, Western Digital, SanDisk, Seagate Technology Infrastructure & Supply Chain: Broadcom, Celestica

Among Bybit TradFi's variety of instruments, more than 300 stock CFDs are available to ensure investors are able to build diversified portfolios. In addition to equities, Bybit TradFi offers a broad range of CFDs covering +20 global indices, +6 forex categories, 8 precious metals, and 13 commodities.

Democratizing Access to Global Opportunities

While institutional capital flows propel market directions, Bybit TradFi unlocks trading freedom for all of its users. The mature platform delivers the tools and liquidity retail users need to capitalize on the macro dynamics, offering a cost-effective and dependable solution for trading global markets.

For traders familiar with Bybit's ecosystem, traditional asset trading on Bybit TradFi requires no account switching or friction. The platform features flexible fee modes (Zero Spread or Tight Spread) for seamless transitions from crypto holdings, one unified account across all asset classes, and extended access to TradFi assets using crypto-native infrastructure. In addition:

USDT margin trading: Users can trade Bybit TradFi assets using existing crypto holdings without the hassle of fiat conversion.

Users can trade Bybit TradFi assets using existing crypto holdings without the hassle of fiat conversion. Competitive pricing: Attractive rates and similarly tight spreads across stocks, commodities, and indices - trading fees per $1 million traded start at about $6 for gold pairs, about $16.5 for oil related pairs, about $3 per lot for global indices, and as little as around $0.02 per share for stock CFDs.

Terms and conditions apply. Users may be subject to restrictions or eligibility requirements. To find out more about trading TradFi perpetual contracts, users may visit: Bybit TradFi Trading

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi. Trading comes with risk.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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