Solace Ranked Exemplary Provider by ISG Software Research in 2024 Application Integration Buyers Guide

Solace's PubSub+ event-driven integration and streaming platform cited for product roadmap, software-related services and customer experience

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven enterprises, today announced it was named an "Exemplary Provider" in ISG Software Research's 2024 Application Integration Buyers Guide, joining other industry heavyweights such as AWS, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle and Informatica. An "Exemplary" rating is the highest classification given to those vendors who performed beyond the median in overall product and customer experience scoring.

Solace is the only mid-sized company to rank as Exemplary in the latest ISG Application Integration Buyers Guide

Representing a distillation of more than a year of market and product research efforts, the Application Integration Buyers Guide assessed technology providers on products that address critical elements of enterprise software across ten Product and Customer Experience categories. Research is not sponsored nor influenced by software providers and is conducted to support an enterprise's RFI/RFP evaluation process through tailored assessment services and the ISG Software Research Value Index methodology.

In Customer Experience, Solace was recognized for its strong product roadmap and software-related services, while in the Product Experience category, Solace received high marks for its rich integration capabilities.

"It is critical that application integration occurs in real-time to ensure events are processed at the speed of business and facilitate responsiveness to evolving operational requirements," said Matt Aslett, Director of Research, Analytics and Data at ISG Software Research. "Many enterprises are adopting event-driven architecture as the design pattern for maximizing events to deliver real-time business processes. Solace's robust product roadmap and its depth and breadth of APIs contributed to its Exemplary rating in our Application Integration Buyers Guide."

The full Application Integration Buyers Guide can be found here.

ISG Research also ranked Solace as an "Exemplary Provider" in the broader Data Intelligence Buyers Guide, which encompasses aggregate product evaluations across other platform categories beyond application integration, including data integration, data quality, data governance and master data management.

Over the past two decades, Solace has helped organizations of all sizes – from innovative startups to the world's leading companies – act and react on real-time data, or events, to improve operational efficiencies and deliver optimal customer experiences.

"To remain competitive in today's increasingly digital world, enterprises absolutely must have access to their vast amounts of real-time data that can be quickly and easily integrated into new innovative digital products. Solace's event-driven integration strategy offers a proven approach to connecting systems through the instantaneous sharing of real-time events," said Shawn McAllister, CPO and CTO at Solace. "The results of this in-depth evaluation further validate Solace as a solution of choice for organizations looking to thrive in a landscape that is becoming increasingly digitized and real-time."

To date, Solace's PubSub+ event-driven integration and streaming platform – underpinned by event-driven architecture – processes over 1TB of events data every day, and can be found in 60% of the world's largest investment banks, 4 of the top 5 FX companies, 4 of the top 12 telcos and 30% of the largest CPG manufacturers and retail chains. Solace also plays a significant role in major digital government initiatives worldwide, including in Canada, Singapore, Dubai and Japan.

About Solace

Solace helps enterprises connect and integrate anything, anywhere, reliably and in real-time, through the power of event-driven architecture. With PubSub+, an event-driven integration and streaming platform, the company provides a comprehensive way for organizations to stream, integrate and govern events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably and quickly. Established enterprises worldwide trust Solace to modernize their application and integration landscape; enable time-sensitive applications and processes at scale; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

