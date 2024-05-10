Solar N Plus Among Top PV Module Suppliers by Shipment Volume in Q1, 2024

CHUZHOU, China, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar N Plus New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Solar N Plus"), a leading expert in TOPCon cells and modules manufacturing, has received notable recognition in the PV industry. According to Solarbe, a prominent PV industry media outlet, Solar N Plus's module shipment volume reached an impressive 1.025GW in Q1 2024 and was listed as a top module supplier.

This achievement not only demonstrates Solar N Plus's leadership in the solar industry but also underscores the company's outstanding performance and sustained growth in the renewable energy sector.

"With the solid financial backing of our listed parent company and our strong research and development expertise in TOPCon technology, Solar N Plus is experiencing rapid growth," said Ashley Wang, Vice President of Solar N Plus. "Our achievement of securing a notable position in first-quarter shipment volume not only validates our capabilities but also energizes our team."

Since its establishment, Solar N Plus has achieved remarkable milestones. Partnering with Fortune 500 enterprises, it successfully implements projects globally. Boasting a prestigious Dun & Bradstreet 4A1 high rating, it surpasses 95% of industry peers. With TOPCon cell efficiency exceeding 26.72%, Solar N Plus reaffirms its dedication to innovation and excellence in the renewable energy sector.

About Solar N Plus

Solar N Plus is a vertically integrated photovoltaic manufacturer specializing in N-type TOPCon technology. The company's diverse business portfolio includes solar cells, modules, power station development, and smart energy solutions. With 10GW of TOPCon cell and module capacity and 2GW of PERC cell and module capacity, Solar N Plus has provided shipments to over 40 countries and regions worldwide.

For more information, visit www.solarnplus.com