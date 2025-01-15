Stämm's Continuous Bioreactor Increases Antibody Productivity by up to 30x in European and American Pilots

As healthcare faces an increasing demand for therapies, Stämm enables the commercialization of biosimilars and different biologics for chronic and complex diseases such as oncology, inflammation, and immunology-related diseases. The biomanufacturing process for cell and gene therapies also benefits thanks to a high surface to volume ratio, low shear stress, and automation capabilities.

Stämm's closed-system design leverages single-use 3D-printed cartridges for seamless scalability and cost efficiency. With successful pilot implementations completed in under three months, the bioreactor is primed for global deployment and underserved markets. Its enhanced productivity stems from a homogeneous, stress-free environment that ensures consistent optimal conditions, including high gas exchange.

As the industry approaches a patent cliff, Stämm positions itself as an ideal partner in facilitating accessible and scalable biomanufacturing solutions. With early adopter partnerships underway, Stämm's approach is set to redefine biomanufacturing standards and enable next-generation medicines, fostering innovation in biologics production worldwide.

About Stämm

Founded in 2016, Stämm is a biomanufacturing company developing novel, fully automated bioprocessors to transform biologics production. Their continuous, bubble-free manufacturing platform with a novel 3D printed bioreactor enhances yields, reduces costs, and minimizes footprint and energy consumption. Stämm's approach enables a scalable and energy-efficient solution for challenging biologics and cell therapy manufacturing.

Dedicated to making biomanufacturing easy, scalable, and repeatable, Stämm's solutions are decentralizing bioprocesses, thus freeing their partners to focus on the disruptive discoveries that make an impact on people's lives. For more information, please visit Stämm's website at https://www.stamm.bio/

