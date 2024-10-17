STL embeds Nvidia Edge AI into its Fibre Optics Sensing solution

NEW DELHI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced that it has achieved a significant advancement in the cost and performance of Fibre Optic Sensing (FOS) technology.

With this advancement, STL's FOS solution now embeds its advanced AI models in the Nvidia Jetson series modules offering superior performance, power and cost in fibre optic sensing. STL's platform is a field-proven AI/ML stack for FOS with several million training hours. It sets the benchmark for precision, recall and F1 scores for every challenging O&M requirement in cable infrastructure and physical site security.

The AI-FOS solution will be a game changer for network monitoring and for securing assets, perimeters, and strategic infrastructure. Especially in the case of fibre cuts, the AI-based FOS solution can intelligently predict fibre cuts before they occur in diverse weather and site conditions and provide network infrastructure owners with a significant reduction in Operations and Maintenance costs.

Inaugurating the AI-FOS solution at IMC 2024, A S Sangha, CMDE (NSO), said: "The AI-FOS solution presents a strong use case for securing borders and preventing fibre cuts in telecom networks, supporting seamless communication. I wish STL all the best for scaling this up."

Commenting on this development, Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, R&D, STL, said: "Embedding Nvidia Edge AI into this technology takes it to the next level. Our AI-FOS solution continuously monitors the condition of multiple fibre optic cable installations, providing high-precision fault geo-localization prior to an adverse event. Using Edge AI, we will now be able to offer benchmark performance and affordability for our valued customers."

