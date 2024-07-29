STL introduces Optical Connectivity portfolio for the US market

- Unveiling a range of Optical Connectivity products that enable its customers to 'Connect with Confidence'

MUMBAI, India, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced the expansion of its Optical Networking capability with the addition of its Optical Connectivity portfolio in the US market.

This move marks a pivotal step in delivering robust, integrated optical capabilities tailored to the US customers for their FTTx needs. Armed with the ability to deliver both advanced optical fiber cable and optical connectivity products, the company aims to strategically serve its customer base of nearly 50 in the US region. STL's Optical Connectivity portfolio, designed with the ethos of a deep understanding of networking needs, ease of installation and future-readiness, will enable its customers to 'Connect with Confidence' and be at the leading edge of design excellence in deployments.

With this integrated capability and a team of 200 STLers at its North American headquarters in South Carolina, STL is bringing its commitment to connect America to life.

STL's Optical Connectivity products enhance fiber connectivity to the premise level with scalable, easy-to-install solutions that accelerate deployment. Engineered with keeping customers in mind, they are tested for US customers and designed for easy installation, maintenance, and operation. These solutions are future-ready and suitable to adapt to tomorrow's technological advancements. Some of these solutions include:

OptoBlaze, Multiport Service Terminal, and OptoBolt pre-connectorized drop cables - already deployed by US providers like Lumos Networks and Archtop Fiber. They enhance network modularity, reduce installation time, and lower connection costs

Commenting on STL's Optical Connectivity portfolio, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, said, "STL's optical connectivity products deliver unparalleled value to our customers by leveraging its integrated capabilities across the optical value chain. Meticulously crafted around customers' needs, this Optical Connectivity portfolio will enable our customers to unlock ease of installation, future readiness and superlative network performance. The introduction of this portfolio is another step forward in our effort to connect America."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

