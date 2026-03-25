STL redefines Optical Connectivity with India's first Hollow Core Fibre cable for Data Centre networks

MUMBAI, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced a significant breakthrough in optical communication with the launch of India's first Hollow Core Fibre (HCF) cable. This innovation, from STL's industry-leading R&D engine, is designed to meet the low-latency and high-bandwidth requirements of modern Data Centres, Hyperscalers, and High-Frequency transmission networks.

HCF Cable diagram

As the first company to develop and manufacture HCF technology in India, STL continues to solidify its position as a global deep-tech leader. Traditional optical fibres carry light through a solid glass core, while STL's Hollow Core Fibre cable guides light through an air-filled core, enabling signals to travel ~46% faster, significantly reducing latency and signal loss.

Recognising the diverse needs of next-generation networks, STL has engineered a unique Hybrid Cable architecture. This cable combines:

Hollow Core Fibre: For ultra-low latency and high-power delivery.

For ultra-low latency and high-power delivery. G.654.E Fibre: Optimised for ultra-low loss and large effective areas in long-haul transmissions.

Optimised for ultra-low loss and large effective areas in long-haul transmissions. G.657.A1 NOVA: Ensuring versatility and broad network coverage.

This breakthrough underscores our STL's commitment to the AI Data Centre market and our mission to power the next era of high-speed connectivity. With over 780 patents and a dedicated focus on 'Glass-to-Terabit' connectivity, STL continues to lead the way in sustainable, high-performance optical solutions.

"Our R&D focus has always been on solving the most complex challenges of the future," said Dr Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL. "With the launch of Hollow Core Fibre cable, we are providing the 'speed-of-light' infrastructure required for the AI revolution. This is a defining moment that demonstrates our capability to innovate and empower hyperscalers and data centres on a global scale."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, we deliver our solutions in more than 100 countries. Data Centre & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. STL's business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R&D and sustainability. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

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