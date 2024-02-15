STL to skill 5000 students on AI and robotics through its RoboEdge Program

- Education program across 11 schools in Maharashtra and Dadra Nagar Haveli

- With the intent to build next-gen skills for students in underserved communities

- In partnership with Robotex

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company, launched RoboEdge - an AI Robotics Education Program to empower young students in rural Maharashtra with advanced technology skills, in partnership with Robotex India, a non-profit organisation dedicated to narrowing the digital divide. Both companies conducted a warm, small group ceremony with Nanda Gaikwad, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Education, as the chief guest along with Ganesh Dandage, Controlling Officer Education, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, as the guest of honour to kick off this program.

STL RoboEdge Program Launch by Shri Ganesh Dandage, Controlling Officer Education, AMC, along with STL and Robotex India delegates Delegates and Students of Zilla Parishad School - ZPCPS, Kumbhephal, Chatrapati Sambhaji

Driven by its purpose of "Transforming Billions of Lives by Connecting the World," STL recognises the importance of empowering the next generation, particularly in underserved communities. STL's RoboEdge Program has been built on the success of its Digital Equaliser and Improved Learning (DEIL) Edutech program, which currently benefits 300 government schools in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nandurbar and Silvassa.

Through the RoboEdge program, STL and Robotex will provide best-in-class education on next-gen technologies, starting with digital literacy and coding and going on to advanced disciplines like AI and robotics. This program intends to embed these technologies in the heart of the school curriculum and foundationally enable underserved students to be at the leading edge of technology and put them on the path to professional success.

Payal Rajpal, Director of Robotex India, expressed enthusiasm for the program, stating, "The best part of STL RoboEdge Program is that we are making it a part of the curriculum, not a co-curricular activity. This program has been designed following the directive of NEP 2020, ensuring students develop skills in digital literacy, cybersecurity, coding, AI & IoT, robotics, data science, and design thinking."

Anjali Byce, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, STL, highlighted the impact of this initiative, stating, "We believe in the power of technology, and we want to empower the next generation with problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking. We are driving this change in government schools through our STEM, AI, and Robotics programs. We hope to give them a competitive edge for a dynamic and successful career ahead."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340431/STL_RoboEdge_Program_Launch.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340432/Delegates_Zilla_Parishad.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/4417266/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg