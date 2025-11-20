Supermicro Expands Its Portfolio of Performance and Efficiency Driven Air-Cooled AI Solutions Featuring AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs

Supermicro introduces the latest addition of AI-accelerated solutions with a new 10U air-cooled server, which incorporates the AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs delivering breakthrough performance for AI and Inference workloads

Part of Supermicro's Data Center Building Block ® (DCBBS) architecture, the new 10U server delivers reliable and optimized performance for shorter development cycles and faster time-to-market

(DCBBS) architecture, the new 10U server delivers reliable and optimized performance for shorter development cycles and faster time-to-market The new server delivers up to 4x generation-on-generation AI compute improvement and up to 35x leap in inferencing performance1

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercomputing Conference -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing the latest addition to the AMD-based Instinct™ MI350 series GPU optimized solutions, delivering unparalleled performance, maximum scalability, and power efficiency. Supermicro has designed this new system for organizations that need the high-end performance of AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs but require an air-cooled environment.

AS-A126GS rack front AS-A126GS front AMD MI355X

"Supermicro leads the industry with the most experience in delivering high-performance solutions in AI and HPC for our customers," said Vik Malyala, SVP Technology and AI at Supermicro. "Supermicro's DCBBS enables us to quickly incorporate AMD solutions by deploying advanced technology with proven data center solutions to market. The addition of the new air-cooled AMD Instinct MI355X GPU systems expands and strengthens our portfolio of AI solutions and gives customers more choices as they build next-generation data centers."

Supermicro is once again expanding its liquid-cooled and air-cooled high-performance product line, with the new 10U air-cooled servers. These systems leverage the existing industry standard OCP Accelerator Module (OAM). These accelerated GPU servers offer 288GB HBM3e per GPU, 8TB/s bandwidth, and with a boost from 1000W TDP to 1400W TDP, pushing up to double-digit more performance compared to the air-cooled 8U MI350X system, thus enabling customers to process data faster. With the new 10U option added to the lineup of MI355X powered GPU servers, customers can unlock higher performance per rack on both air-cooled and liquid-cooled infrastructure at scale.

"AMD is proud to collaborate with Supermicro to bring the air-cooled AMD Instinct MI355X GPU to market, making it easier for customers to deploy advanced AI performance within existing infrastructure," said Travis Karr, corporate vice president of business development, Data Center GPU Business, AMD. "Together, AMD and Supermicro are driving leadership in performance and efficiency, delivering next-generation AI and HPC solutions that accelerate innovation across data centers worldwide."

These GPU solutions are designed to offer maximum performance for AI and inference at scale across cloud service providers and enterprises. The extended portfolio of Supermicro accelerated AI servers with AMD Instinct MI350 series GPUs highlights next-generation data center solutions built on Supermicro's DCBBS architecture along with AMD's latest 4th Gen CDNA architecture to once again deliver advanced AI solutions first to the market. These new Supermicro servers with AMD Instinct GPUs are being showcased at SC25 in St. Louis, MO.

The Supermicro 10U server with AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs is currently shipping.

