SynaXG, Aethertek, and Metanoia Announce Industry's Powered FR2 Open RAN Solution

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Metanoia

04 Jun, 2026, 10:07 IST

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynaXG, Aethertek, and Metanoia today announced the industry's powered end-to-end AI-RAN-enabled FR2 5G network solution, integrating SynaXG's AI-RAN Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software running on Nvidia DGX Spark AI servers with Metanoia and Aethertek's advanced FR2 radio platform.

The solution delivers a fully integrated AI-RAN architecture combining cloud-native RAN intelligence, high-performance FR2 radio technology, and accelerated deployment capabilities for OEM and ODM partners.

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"Metanoia is our premier radio technology partner for both FR1 and FR2 solutions," said Xin Huang, CEO of SynaXG. "By working closely with Metanoia, our CU/DU solutions for AI-RAN are fully pre-integrated with Metanoia reference platforms. This provides out-of-the-box pre-integration for advanced features such as Zero-Touch Provisioning, FR2 beam steering, and NR-DC to all of Metanoia's ODMs customers, greatly enabling their TTM by using Metanoia's semi-turnkey SDK." 

At the heart of the solution is Albizia, a jointly developed FR2 radio platform featuring Metanoia's MT2824 5G baseband SoC, MT3812 IF/RF transceiver, and Aethertek's Nova Antenna-in-Module (AiM) technology.

"The Albizia FR2 development platform co-developed with Aethertek and Metanoia and integrated with SynaXG AI-RAN CU/DU servers brings full-featured FR2 to ODM partners, including beam steering and NR-DC end-end solution," said Perry Lin, Director of Business Development at Aethertek. "This meets end-customer system feature expectations with very quick TTM." 

The combined solution supports key advanced 5G capabilities, including:

  • 400 MHz FR2 channel bandwidth
  • End-to-end beam steering control
  • NR Dual Connectivity (NR-DC)
  • Simultaneous FR1 and FR2 connectivity for enhanced user throughput and coverage
  • AI-RAN deployment on GPU-accelerated server infrastructure

"We are excited to partner with SynaXG and Aethertek to bring AI-RAN and FR2 innovation to the market," said Dr. Stewart Wu, CEO of Metanoia. "Combining Metanoia's 5G silicon, Aethertek's mmWave antenna, and SynaXG's AI-native CU/DU platform, Albizia enables ODMs to rapidly develop next-generation wireless infrastructure."

About Metanoia
Metanoia Communications specializes in Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and integrated 5G chipsets for Open RAN. Its silicon and software accelerate product development while ensuring compliance with 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

Contact
[email protected]

About SynaXG
SynaXG is a Singapore-based pioneer in AI-native Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN). Its platform combines 5G RAN and AI workloads on commercial hardware, enabling efficient networks for 5G-Advanced and 6G.

Contact
[email protected]

About Aethertek
Aethertek develops mmWave and phased-array antenna solutions for wireless networks. Its FR2 and antenna integration expertise enables customers to deploy high-performance, open, interoperable 5G infrastructure.

Contact
[email protected]

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