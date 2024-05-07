Tata Communications CloudLyte Opens New Vistas to Edge Computing

Fully automated edge platform deploys and manages applications in multiple countries, spanning across the globe

Enables advanced Edge AI capabilities for informed decision making

End-to-end solution encompasses edge infrastructure alongside platform, network, and managed services, with up-time assurance

Addresses a diverse range of industry-leading use cases across retail, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and financial services

MUMBAI, India, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, the global commtech player, today unveiled Tata Communications CloudLyte, a fully-automated edge computing platform, designed to empower future-ready enterprises to thrive in a data-driven world.

As businesses become hyperconnected and emerging technologies like 5G and IoT gain ever greater traction, the need for real-time data processing, low latency applications and intelligent decision-making is vital. Tata Communications CloudLyte is at the forefront of edge computing and adeptly caters to the needs of global enterprises through its multi access, cloud, and infrastructure agnostic architecture.

Through its unique 'solution in a box' approach, Tata Communications CloudLyte provides enterprises with the platform, infrastructure, network, managed services, and the use case – as a comprehensive unified offering. 'Solution in a box' enables enterprises with swift deployment (within minutes), and effortless scaling as required, thus futureproofing investments.

With real time inferencing and auto scaling, the platform seamlessly extends cloud capabilities to the edge, bringing in the agility and flexibility of the cloud. Tata Communications CloudLyte also manages edge resources centrally for a seamless experience and has built-in security with features like zero-trust architecture and layered defences — simplifying enterprise operations, maximizing efficiency, and driving business growth.

Neelakantan Venkataraman, Vice President and Global Head - Cloud and Edge Business, Tata Communications, said, "In a hyperconnected world, businesses increasingly rely on resilient, performant, and secure edge computing capabilities. These are essential for managing the immense volumes of raw data generated and processing them swiftly and efficiently to enable rapid decision-making and foster accelerated business transformation. By bringing the cloud experience to edge, Tata Communications CloudLyte allows global enterprises to harness the full potential of cloud through a well-integrated cloud fabric. With Tata Communications CloudLyte — we're not just building the future — we're redefining it. From AI-driven predictive maintenance to retail analytics, the potential is limitless."

Kerem Arsal, Senior Principal Analyst, Omdia, said, "Tata Communications CloudLyte fills a significant gap in the edge market with its infrastructure- and cloud-agnostic approach to computing, and its ability to support a wide range of access networks for connectivity, such as SD-WAN, Private 5G, and Wi-Fi. Cutting across IT and OT silos, it effectively unifies the management, provisioning, and orchestration of resources and applications in multi-cloud environments. Yet, it is also modular to give customers the flexibility to craft their own solutions depending on their existing settings and desired outcomes. As an elegant and holistic platform that fuses connectivity and computing, Tata Communications CloudLyte significantly reduces the complexity of edge deployments for many innovative use cases."

Click here to know more about Tata Communications CloudLyte.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2024 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268954/4387625/Tata_Communications_Logo.jpg