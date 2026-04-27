Veteran media operator joins at a defining moment for the industry's leading digital asset news, research, data, and education platform; Larry Cermak continues as President, focused on research and product

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Block, a leading provider of crypto-native news, research, and data, today announced the appointment of veteran media and technology executive Steve Chung as Chief Executive Officer. Chung succeeds Larry Cermak, who will remain President, overseeing research, data, and product.

Chung joins at a critical inflection point for digital assets, as crypto markets increasingly converge with traditional financial infrastructure and institutional participation continues to deepen. At the same time, artificial intelligence is reshaping how information is created, distributed, and consumed. The Block is positioning itself as a core information platform for institutional investors, market participants, and policymakers operating across this evolving landscape.

Chung began his career at Goldman Sachs in New York and has since built and scaled global media and technology platforms across the U.S. and Asia. He previously served as the inaugural Chief Growth Officer at Fox Corporation, Chief Digital Officer at Fox TV Stations, and CEO of CJ ENM America. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer at Azuki, a leading NFT company. His background across capital markets, global media, and crypto positions him to lead The Block's next phase as these sectors converge.

"The next generation of market leaders in information services will be defined by trust, proprietary data, and direct relationships with institutional audiences," Chung said. "The Block has built a strong foundation across all three. The focus now is to scale that into a globally relevant platform for investors and decision-makers in digital assets, while applying AI to enhance the depth, speed, and utility of our insights."

"Steve is the right operator to take The Block from category leader to global market leader," said Cermak. "His experience across finance, media, and crypto positions him to scale the business with the rigor and focus required to serve institutional audiences at a global level."

"When we invested in The Block, our conviction was that digital assets would require a trusted, global institution of record," said Zac Tsui, a spokesperson for Foresight Ventures. "The Block has established that foundation. After an extensive global search, we are confident Steve is the right leader to bring the operating rigor and cross-market perspective to scale The Block into a category-defining, global platform for institutional participants."

Since its acquisition by Foresight Ventures in 2023, The Block has strengthened its balance sheet and expanded its institutional footprint. Foresight recently committed an additional $10 million in growth capital to support the company's next phase of expansion.

With Chung as CEO, The Block will focus on scaling its institutional research and data offerings, expanding its enterprise business, and deepening its role as a critical information and data provider within the global digital asset ecosystem.

About The Block

The Block is the leading source of crypto-native news, research, data and education. Its editorial team produces reliable, accurate reporting, reinforced by an expert-led research organization trusted by the largest institutions in the digital asset industry. The Block serves institutional investors, builders, industry professionals and engaged retail participants, and through its Campus platform, helps crypto companies hire top talent and upskill their teams.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the first and only crypto VC bridging East and West and a Top 5 Most Active Crypto VC in 2024. With a research-driven approach and offices in the US and Singapore, they are a powerhouse in crypto investment and incubation. Their premier media network includes The Block, Foresight News, BlockTempo, and Coinness. They aggressively invest in the most daring innovations. They are dedicated to partnering with visionary projects and top teams to help them succeed, reshaping the future of digital finance and beyond.

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