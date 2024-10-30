MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a globally leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has recently completed a battery endurance and mileage challenge of traveling 555 kilometers in a single full charge in Australia, promoting green mobility with advanced solutions for the transformation of public transport.

Think Eco, Move Green: Yutong Bus Completes Battery Mileage Challenge in Australia, Promotes Electric Transformation of Public Transport with Groundbreaking Technology Platform Yutong YEA Green Exploration Journey Launching Event in Melbourne, Australia.

A Yutong C12E fully electric bus that has been operating for two and a half years successfully traveled 285 kilometers from suburb Melbourne, Preston, to Kiama roundtrip with 50 percent of battery level and power consumption at 0.63kWh/km. It traveled through diverse road conditions, including city roads, highways and mountain roads.

"In the electrification transformation of public transformation, there are many challenges and bottlenecks including mileage limitation, battery safety, charging efficiency, operation reliability, as well as cost efficiency, that we need to tackle in developing pure electric buses. Yutong is committed to providing green mobility solutions through continuous technological and product innovation with our aspiration of 'Think Eco, Move Green," said Kent Chang, CEO of Yutong Asia-Pacific.

The C12E is coupled with the Yutong Electric Architecture ("YEA") technology platform, which was released in September in the Asia-Pacific market as the industry's first EV-specific platform integrating software and hardware that's evolvable and expandable. YEA boasts the capability to develop various new energy and commercial vehicle products that can adapt to a wide range of travel scenarios and bring customers more economical, durable, and convenient solutions:

More economical : with a 10 percent longer range and a 20 percent reduction in operating costs compared to industry peers;

In the meantime of YEA technology platform's release, Yutong Bus also hosted Green Travel Week in Brisbane, underscoring the significance of sustainable transportation and community involvement. The purpose of this event is to enhance public awareness of green transportation options, such as electric vehicles, contribute to building a sustainable planet. It also intends to convey Yutong Bus's philosophy, leveraging innovative technology to extend the benefits of green transit to everyone globally, to local stakeholders. Supported by the Brisbane City Council, the initiative inspired citizens to embrace eco-friendly travel options.

