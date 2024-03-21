Together with Industry Giants, TVU Networks Redefines Broadcasting at NAB 2024

Discover pioneering solutions developed in collaboration with the world's leading media companies.

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a global pioneer in cloud and IP-based live video technologies, announced their full cloud ecosystem will be on display at NAB Las Vegas, including the much anticipated TVU MediaHub™. Unveiled just a month ago, TVU MediaHub™ has rapidly become a game-changer in video routing, marking the company's most dynamic launch in 20 years with its swift adoption and innovative impact in live media workflows.

Meet TVU at NAB

This platform reduces the clutter of physical equipment and simplifies the process of connecting and distributing content. With limitless inputs and outputs, it ensures seamless content flow across SDI, various IP formats and destinations. It excels in scaling production for both everyday programming and global events, managing new cloud and on-premise resources from just $35 per month.

One of the most compelling features of TVU MediaHub™ is its ability to turn complex routing operations into a simple, intuitive process. With real-time previews and straightforward drag-and-drop functionality, automation manages encoding, scaling, and decoding in real-time. This enables broadcasters to focus on delivering high-quality content, while the interface's ease of use allows operators to manage inputs/outputs with minimal training.

As we approach 2024, a year of significant global elections and sporting events, TVU Networks is excited to unveil upgrades across its entire ecosystem, starting with TVU Search.

Powered by advanced AI, TVU Search streamlines ingesting, clipping, and distribution leveraging real-time metadata for a wide range of applications. Highlights include automating advertising reports for 'in-game brand mentions' and instant clipping and transcription for swift news production. With TVU Search already enhancing broadcasts workflows for five years, NAB 2024 will see the launch of new AI-driven features, equipping broadcasters with even more robust tools for covering this year's elections and Summer Games.

As we gear up for the Games, TVU Producer is in the spotlight, showcasing significant advancements since its pivotal role in the live production of the 2024 Games 1-year Countdown for France Télévisions. We're excited to reveal a groundbreaking live workflow at TVU MediaLab demo-pod, a culmination of our collaborative efforts with France Télévisions. This innovation, set to enhance content around the Games, exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of live broadcast technology.

But NAB is not just about showcasing; it's about dynamic, real-world interaction. Drawing inspiration from our successful collaboration on the fan engagement app with the New York Islanders, TVU Networks is dedicated to elevating attendee engagement to new heights. Prepare for immersive demos within the TVU Live Sports Ecosystem that empower you to become both the player and the producer, controlling the action and crafting the narrative in real-time. These hands-on experiences with our state-of-the-art tools will transform your understanding of their impact in live sports production settings, making you the star of your own broadcast.

"Our commitment at TVU Networks has always been to empower broadcasters and content creators with solutions that meet today's demands and anticipate tomorrow's," says Paul Shen, CEO at TVU Networks, "At TVU Networks, innovation means transforming media workflows in partnership with our clients. From pioneering cloud-based production for the 2024 Games to achieving a 20-ton CO2 reduction at the 2023 Pan American Games, we are committed to not only setting up your media workflows for success, but also significantly reducing costs and carbon footprint along the way."

Visit TVU Networks at the NAB Show 2024 in the West Hall, booth #W2101, to experience how TVU MediaHub™ and our sports cloud ecosystem are transforming the broadcast industry.

About TVU Networks®

As a leading global provider of SaaS and Cloud-based workflow solutions, TVU Networks serves various sectors like news, entertainment, sports, corporate, streaming, and government. Leveraging AI, microservices, and automation, TVU enhances metadata and story-centric workflows for live video acquisition, production, and distribution. Their solutions are integral to the operations of major media companies worldwide, and they are recipients of the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award.