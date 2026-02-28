TraceLink Builds on Transformative 2025 to Scale Agentic Orchestration Across the Global Life Sciences Supply Chain in 2026

Company highlights landmark DSCSA execution, accelerated MINT network growth, and expansion of OPUS Agentic Business Solutions

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the life sciences industry enters 2026, navigating regulatory complexity, global volatility, and accelerating AI adoption, TraceLink today reflects on a transformative 2025 and outlines its strategic priorities for scaling agentic orchestration across the global life sciences and healthcare supply chain.

"Digitalization and the operational deployment of AI across one of the world's most valuable and least automated industries represents a generational opportunity," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "We believe the foundation of the agentic enterprise begins with trusted network data, regulated infrastructure, and end-to-end orchestration—and that is exactly what we are building."

From Regulatory Backbone to Multienterprise Infrastructure

In 2025, TraceLink and its 310,000+ network of customers and trading partners successfully executed one of the most complex regulatory milestones in industry history: the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) dispenser requirement.

During peak implementation periods, TraceLink:

Activated approximately 300 new DSCSA live links per week

Processed billions of serialized EPCIS transaction events

Maintained enterprise-grade performance and reliability in GxP-regulated environments

Connected manufacturers, wholesalers, dispensers, and 3PLs across interoperable enterprise systems

TraceLink's network integrates with leading ERP, WMS, serialization, and pharmacy systems — including SAP, Oracle, Manhattan, and other major enterprise platforms — enabling standardized, compliant transaction exchange across multienterprise workflows.

DSCSA execution did more than achieve compliance. It established a trusted, regulated transaction backbone across the life sciences ecosystem — a foundation customers are now leveraging to expand beyond compliance toward end-to-end digitalization and, ultimately, agentic orchestration of shared supply chain processes.

The TraceLink Network Has Shifted from Connectivity to Execution at Scale

TraceLink's global network links 310,000+ trading partners, 339,000+ active links, and 1,790+ customers worldwide.

What changed in 2025 was not simply the size of the network — it was how customers are using it to orchestrate shared supply chain outcomes with trading partners.

After more than a decade serving as the trusted backbone for serialization and global compliance, TraceLink is seeing customers broaden their use of the OPUS platform beyond regulatory requirements into commercial, logistics, manufacturing, and multienterprise orchestration workflows.

In 2025, customers expanded their use of the TraceLink network, and TraceLink supported that growth by:

Delivering 971% year-over-year growth in MINT live links.

in MINT live links. Launching 21 new transaction workflows across transportation, manufacturing, logistics, and commercial operations.

across transportation, manufacturing, logistics, and commercial operations. Activating 16 transaction types across five core business orchestrations , resulting in 182 live transactions running in production.

, resulting in Delivering 127 standardized B2B integrations and four new enterprise system integrations, strengthening TraceLink's growing integration ecosystem and accelerating interoperable, multienterprise process automation across the network.

As a result, the network now supports over 7 billion regulated transactions annually, while increasingly powering business-critical operational flows.

TraceLink refers to this advantage as the "network-is-the-product" model — where every new transaction processed and every trading partner connected strengthens the shared digital infrastructure, continuously reducing the time, cost, and complexity of digitalization for all participants.

Accelerating Adoption of MINT's 60+ End-to-End Business Transactions to Support All Orchestrations

In 2025, global momentum behind TraceLink's flagship Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) capability accelerated significantly:

59% growth in MINT customers year over year

in MINT customers year over year 584% growth in MINT link onboarding

in MINT link onboarding Establishing strategic enterprise partnerships spanning global logistics, multinational pharmaceutical manufacturing, and healthcare distribution.

These milestones reflect increasing strategic demand for network-based orchestration, extending far beyond pure compliance—spanning transportation, logistics, external manufacturing, and commercial transactions. Using these MINT transactions, customers and their partners are pursuing massive improvements in critical shared processes such as forecasting and planning, procure-to-pay, order management, production execution, inventory and materials management, shipment and receipt coordination, financial settlement, recall management, warehouse operations execution, and many more.

OPUS Established the Information Foundation for Agentic Supply Chain Execution

In 2025, TraceLink significantly expanded OPUS (Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions), strengthening the network data, process standardization, and governed infrastructure required to support future agentic capabilities across the supply chain.

OPUS now supports:

60+ standardized transaction types

65+ collaborative, multienterprise processes

150+ pre-configured, no-code customizable reports and dashboards

Advanced performance and reliability enhancements for GxP operating environments

Expanded no-code tools for process orchestration and reporting

Collectively, these advancements established the structured transaction data, cross-enterprise process visibility, and regulated execution environment required for agentic supply chain operations.

With a trusted, auditable information layer now in place across a 310,000+ partner network, TraceLink enters 2026 positioned to activate governed AI agents capable of operating across real, multienterprise workflows.

Industry Recognition and Trust Required in an Industrial No-Code Platform

As TraceLink expanded network depth and enterprise orchestration in 2025, independent industry assessments and global certifications reinforced the company's position as the most trusted digital platform in life sciences supply chain management.

TraceLink's reliability, governance, and security leadership were validated through:

ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 9001 certifications

SOC 2 Type II and SOC 1 attestations (AICPA)

CyberVadis Platinum rating, scoring 993/1,000 (Mature)

Independent third-party audits conducted by Rephine (Rx-360) and Qualifyze

Recognition as a Leader in IDC's 2025 MESCCN Vendor Assessment

More than 10 industry awards, including recognition from Fast Company, SupplyTech Breakthrough, the Merit Awards for Healthcare Innovation, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Scaling Agentic Orchestration in 2026

With the industry's most trusted compliance infrastructure and the largest connected life sciences network already in place, TraceLink enters 2026 ready to scale agentic orchestration across the global healthcare supply chain. What began as serialization and regulatory compliance is evolving into something far more powerful: a governed, AI-enabled execution layer operating across hundreds of thousands of connected trading partners. As customers expand beyond compliance into multienterprise coordination, TraceLink is embedding OPUS Agents directly into networked transactions and processes—turning trusted data and connected workflows into intelligent, real-time action.

The next phase of digital transformation in life sciences will not be about connectivity alone. It will be about execution. And TraceLink is building the infrastructure to power it.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ network. Leading companies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global digitalization, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient receives the medicines they rely on, safely, securely, and on time.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004729/TraceLink_Logo.jpg