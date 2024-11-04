SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar has been been honored with the Green Supply Chain Leadership Award by Bureau Veritas, the globally respected provider of testing, inspection and certification services, in recognition of its commitment to integrating green principles throughout the supply chain management in its solar tracker business. From material sourcing to final product delivery, Trinasolar has facilitated the green transformation of both upstream and downstream companies. Using innovative technologies, it has worked to improve resource efficiency and minimize environmental pollution, making significant contributions to sustainable practices in the industry.

Trinasolar honored with Bureau Veritas Green Supply Chain Leadership Award

Bureau Veritas is an accredited verifier for the United Nations Clean Development Mechanism and the European Carbon Emissions Trading System. The award acknowledges Trinasolar's comprehensive implementation of low-carbon strategies.

Trinasolar is committed to promoting a sustainable future and has established a zero carbon system that encompasses all its operations, the value chain and products. The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2030.

TrinaTracker, a subsidiary of Trinasolar and one of the world's leading solar tracker suppliers, is a pioneer in establishing zero-carbon system, focusing on achieving low-carbon emissions in its internal operations and reducing emissions through its supply chain partners, as well as minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Wu Xiao, Head of Risk Control and ESG Management at Trinasolar, said of the award: "We are deeply honored by Bureau Veritas' acknowledgment of our achievements in reducing carbon emissions and in our efforts to guide the supply chain in decarbonization. Reducing carbon emissions is a key priority in Trinasolar's ESG development initiatives. As one of the company's core business areas, trackers play a pivotal role ias we work with upstream and downstream partners to promote low-carbon development and drive green transformation. Through this initiative, the company has gained valuable hands-on experience in optimizing its green supply chain management. This will improve Trinasolar's global competitiveness while building a robust ESG-driven green ecosystem."

At the Green Sustainability Summit organized by Bureau Veritas Certification in Shanghai October 18th, leaders and experts from companies including Trinasolar, Alibaba, JD Logistics, Lenovo Group and Parker Hannifin discussed ESG development, low-carbon operations and products. Wu Xiao, representing Trinasolar, told of the company's strategic planning and achievements in ESG. Working with evolving global ESG regulations is a significant challenge because Trinasolar exports its products to more than 160 countries, and the company has incorporated ESG development into its long-term strategy and is working on developing international ESG standards, she said.

