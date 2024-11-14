Tripti Sinha Re-Appointed Chair and Chris Chapman Appointed Vice Chair of ICANN Board of Directors

ISTANBUL, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is pleased to announce the re-appointment of Tripti Sinha as Chair of the ICANN Board of Directors, and the appointment of Chris Chapman as Vice Chair. Both appointments are effective immediately, following the Board's 81st Public Meeting in Istanbul from 9-14 November 2024.

Sinha, who joined the ICANN Board in 2018, has a notable background in cyber-infrastructure and global Internet policy. Her depth of technical knowledge, paired with her strategic perspective on global Internet needs, will enable Sinha to continue to champion ICANN's efforts to maintain a secure, stable, and globally accessible Internet.

"I am honored to continue to serve as Chair working alongside our dedicated Board members and the ICANN community to ensure a secure, reliable, and global Internet for all," said Sinha. "Our multistakeholder approach, rooted in collaboration and shared responsibility, has supported a unified global Internet, enabling exponential growth for more than 40 years. ICANN's mission is essential to keeping the Internet open and inclusive, guided by core principles. This commitment will continue to drive us forward, ensuring the Internet remains inclusive and trusted."

Since joining the ICANN Board of Directors in October 2022, Chris Chapman has shown a strong commitment to ICANN's mission. With a deep understanding of telecommunications and digital policy, and a wealth of experience in regulatory bodies and international organizations, he brings valuable insight into Internet policy, and stakeholder engagement. Notably, Chapman chaired the CEO Search Committee to select ICANN's next president and CEO. As Vice Chair, he will work closely with Sinha and the Board to advance ICANN's strategic priorities and support an open, globally connected Internet.

Chapman also shared his appreciation, saying, "Serving as Vice Chair is a great honor and responsibility. I look forward to collaborating with Tripti, the Board, and our global stakeholders to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for ICANN and the Internet community."

The Chair and Vice Chair of ICANN's Board of Directors serve one-year terms. The Board is made up of 20 voting members representing diversity in geography and professional expertise, demonstrating ICANN's dedication to global representation and technical skill in Internet governance.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810953/5027452/ICANN_Logo.jpg