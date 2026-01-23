TVU Networks Showcases Complete Cloud-Based Live Production Ecosystem at BES Expo 2026

Company to Demonstrate End-to-End Cloud Solutions and Host Keynote on CAPEX to OPEX Transformation at Booth E01

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a global leader in cloud-based live video solutions, will demonstrate its comprehensive broadcast technology portfolio at BES Expo 2026, taking place January 29-31, 2026, at Hall No. 12A Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Visitors can experience TVU's innovations firsthand at Booth E01.

The company will showcase core solution areas designed to transform modern broadcasting workflows:

TVU One redefines 5G live video transmission, delivering 4K HDR content with just 0.3-second latency. This compact, portable transmitter supports single and multi-camera productions, aggregating up to 12 connections including 5G, Starlink, WiFi, and Ethernet.

TVU MediaHub™ enables flexible content management with its comprehensive architecture, supporting seamless ingestion from any source and distribution across multiple platforms simultaneously.

TVU Search delivers AI-powered media processing capabilities, allowing broadcasters to instantly organize and index content with 500+ metadata tags, create clips on demand, and distribute assets efficiently.

TVU Channel, the industry's 24/7 channel builder, empowers broadcasters to create and manage round-the-clock linear channels using an extensive broadcast-quality content library, all through an intuitive cloud interface.

The TVU Cloud-based Ecosystem integrates production, collaboration, and distribution tools into a unified platform, enabling remote teams to produce professional broadcasts from anywhere while reducing infrastructure costs and complexity. Real-world implementations from India and around the world will be showcased, allowing visitors to discover the transformative value this cloud ecosystem delivers.

Featured Keynote Presentation

Subodh Aggarwal, General Manager for TVU South Asia, will deliver a keynote address titled "Virtualized & Cloud-based Broadcast Infrastructure from CAPEX to OPEX Models" on January 31, 2026, from 09:30 to 10:45. The session will explore how cloud technology is revolutionizing broadcast economics, enabling operators to shift from heavy capital investments to flexible operational expenditure models while gaining unprecedented scalability and agility.

Speaking about the industry transformation, Aggarwal said, "Cloud technology has fundamentally changed how content is created and delivered. Our solutions enable broadcasters to scale operations, accelerate workflows, and reach audiences across any platform with unprecedented flexibility and cost efficiency."

Visit TVU Networks at Booth E01 during BES Expo 2026 to experience these innovations firsthand and discover how cloud-based infrastructure is reshaping the future of broadcasting.

Learn more and book your seat: http://www.tvunetworks.com/bes-2026

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867885/banner_bes.jpg