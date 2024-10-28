Twelve New International Companies Join FII Institute Roster of Strategic Partners: Strategic Partners Support Its Mission to Drive a Positive Impact on Humanity Through Investment.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve international companies have been added to the FII Institute's roster of Strategic Partners. These companies join a growing community of leaders from business, technology, aviation, energy, academia, and public policy committed to creating a sustainable and equitable future.

The FII Institute runs a year-round program of global initiatives, international summits, policy development, global surveys, and indices. Strategic Partners are central to this program, providing leadership, delegates, and participating in a range of initiatives.

The twelve new Strategic Partners are ACWA Power, ALAT, Claure Group, Franklin Templeton, King Salman International Airport, Minerva Foods, NBK, Premium Residency Center, Riyadh Air, and SCAI. Additionally, FII Institute is thrilled to introduce General Atlantic and Lakestar as our inaugural Venture Program Partners. Venture Program Partners are leading firms that will also play a key role in the upcoming FII8 Investment Day. FII Institute Venture Program brings together entrepreneurs and distinguished leaders in innovation, investment, business, and education fostering collaboration to tackle global challenges in AI and robotics, sustainability, health, and education.

The twelve new Partners join existing Strategic Partners including Founding Partner – Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, Vision Partners – the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Aramco, Diriyah, Emaar, GFH, HSBC, KAFD, Ma'aden, NEOM, New Murabba, Red Sea Global, Riyad Bank, ROSHN, Royal Commission for AlUla, SABIC, Sanabil Investments, SNB, SoftBank Vision Fund, Standard Chartered, State Street, STC, THIQAH, and Vision Invest.

This year's FII8 activities will culminate in four days of focused discussion about challenges facing humanity and a full week of side events, scheduled to take place in Riyadh between 28 and 31 October. Over six hundred speakers, and eight thousand delegates, including world leaders, ministers, CEOs, investors, founders, and public policy experts, will attend the globally recognized annual conference.

'FII8 Support Partners' include BMW, Saudia, Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib and Saudi Electricity Company.

Insights, thinking, and dedicated panel discussions are supported by 'knowledge and academic partners' from leading consultancies, universities and institutions: Accenture, ADL, Bain & Company, BCG, Columbia, Deloitte, EY, FPA2, EY, The Global Fund, Hevolution, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey, Oliver Wyman, PWC, Strategy&, UNDP, UNHCR, UNICEF, World Bank, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and UM6P.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute said, "Our partners are fundamental to our mission at FII Institute to make a positive impact on humanity. As our network expands, we are uniting a global force for positive change and creating impactful initiatives. By joining forces with over 60 exceptional partners, we are harnessing a collective power to address pressing challenges and create a more sustainable future. Together, we are pushing boundaries and creating a better world."

About FII Institute:

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive, and driven by data: we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions and actions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

