UFC GYM® Unveils Luxury Fitness at Jaipur

This 15,000 sq.ft. facility is the gym chain's largest in India

JAIPUR, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM® India today announced the opening of its newest and largest facility at Mansarovar in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Jaipur essentially means 'The City of Jai', named after its founder, King Sawai Jai Singh, who was a notable warrior and an accomplished astronomer.

UFC GYM opens its newest gym at Sunny Trade Center in Jaipur, Rajasthan

In Jaipur's fitness landscape, UFC GYM Sub-Licensees, Mrs. Mamta Arora and Mr. Ajay Arora have forged a place where champions are born. They stated that, "The fitness landscape in Jaipur is currently revolving around traditional methods of training. We have gauged the demand for new forms of training in our market, especially MMA, and what better than UFC GYM to cater to that." UFC GYM Jaipur welcomes one to a realm of excellence. Under their guidance, it's an empowering sanctuary for all, from beginners to seasoned warriors, to unlock their potential.

With top-notch facilities and expert coaches, athletes of all levels are welcome. Spanning 20+ countries and 200+ locations, this brand is more than a gym; it's a global community pursuing greatness. UFC GYM offers 7-star amenities, versatile training, and a commitment to excellence, establishing itself as the state's top fitness centre.

Enter the realm of MMA-fitness, where sweat and dedication lead to extraordinary results. It's a journey of self-improvement, physical strength, and mental resilience, making greatness a way of life. The gym's top-tier cardio and strength training machines from Technogym ensure smooth workouts for all fitness levels. Expert coaches specializing in different disciplines and styles of training cater to various fitness goals. UFC GYM delivers a seamless and luxurious experience with valet parking, a sauna and an in-house café called the 'Arm Bar'.

This facility is located at New Aatish Market, Mansarovar, Jaipur - 302019, Rajasthan. Explore activities like Mixed Martial Arts, Daily Ultimate Training, Spinning, Yoga, Zumba, Pilates, as well as engage your children in specialized Youth Programs. Group Fitness Classes offer an opportunity to expand horizons alongside like-minded fitness enthusiasts. Annual members receive exclusive perks like unlimited access to the gym as well as group classes, official UFC GYM merchandise, global gym access, UFC GYM loyalty program and more. The dedication extends beyond memberships. They pledge is to provide an environment that's just right for all age groups and athletic abilities.

Master Licensees of UFC GYM India, Farzad Palia and Istayak Ansari, stated, "UFC GYM at Mansarovar is our first Platinum gym concept spanning 15,000 sq.ft. This gym offers a premium facility with everything under one roof, which no eye has ever seen before in Rajasthan."

In 2009, a fitness revolution was born, merging strength and style. It emerged as a dynamic extension of the renowned UFC®, where unbridled passion intersects with disciplined artistry. Under the visionary guidance of Farzad Palia and Istayak Ansari, Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. has a vision of launching more than 100 UFC GYMs in India by 2032. The next UFC GYM is set to open in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. It's a commitment to the country known for its warriors, vowing to establish over 100 UFC GYM facilities across the diverse landscape of the Republic of India.

UFC GYM® programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

For more information about UFC GYM Mansarovar, please visit ufcgym.in, or follow the gym on Instagram at @ufcgymmansarovar.

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 150 locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Follow UFC GYM at Facebook.com/UFCGYM, Youtube.com/UFCGYM, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter: @UFCGYM. Follow UFC GYM India at

Facebook.com/UFCGYMIndia, youtube.com/UFCGYMIndia, Twitter and Instagram: @UFCGYMIndia.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

Media Contacts:

Mohammed Rabi – [email protected]

Veronica Stranc - [email protected]

Brian Smith – bsmith@ufc.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305085/UFC_Gym_Jaipur_Rajasthan.jpg