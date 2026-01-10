UnionPay International and Samsung Wallet Launch Global Mobile Payment Collaboration, Debuting in Hong Kong, China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) and Samsung Electronics jointly announced the launch of a collaborative payment service based on the "NFC-QRC all-in-one" mobile payment solution in Shanghai. Following the collaboration's rollout, global cardholders can link their UnionPay cards to Samsung Wallet and flexibly choose between NFC Payment or QR code payment for transactions. Hong Kong SAR will be the first market to launch this service, with BOC Credit Card (International) Co., Ltd. participating as the inaugural issuing partner.

As the world's leading Android smartphone manufacturer, Samsung Wallet service is available in 62 countries and regions. This partnership will significantly expand the global reach of UnionPay's mobile Pay service among Android users worldwide and accelerate local digital card issuance. UnionPay International will partner with Samsung Electronics to launch exclusive instant discount promotions in Hong Kong SAR for UnionPay cardholders using Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Larry Wang, CEO of UnionPay International stated, "This collaboration with Samsung Electronics and BOC Credit Card is a pivotal practice of leveraging three parties' strengths to advance cross-border mobile payment ecosystem construction. Adhering to the principle of open cooperation and mutual benefit, UnionPay integrates its global payment network with Samsung's terminal ecosystem advantages to make cross-border payments more convenient and inclusive. "

Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics commented, "The collaboration between Samsung Wallet and UnionPay goes beyond a simple technical integration, marking a significant first step in providing a more convenient and secure mobile payment environment for both companies' customers. Furthermore, the combination of Samsung Electronics' global capabilities and UnionPay's partnerships with issuers and merchants is expected to contribute to the further activation of mobile payments, both offline and online, not only in the Greater China region but also in the global market. In addition to NFC Contactless payments, we will also swiftly introduce QR payments to continuously enhance the competitiveness of Samsung Wallet-UPI payment coverage."

Stephen Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of Bank of China (Hong Kong), said, "We are delighted that BOC Credit Card has become the first institution in Hong Kong to support the payment service launched by UnionPay International and Samsung Electronics, enabling BOC UnionPay credit cardholders to enjoy exclusive priority to bind their cards to Samsung Wallet. The service not only offers a convenient payment experience to customers in Hong Kong, but also spearheads the global rollout of Samsung Wallet, marking a key step forward in innovative mobile payments."

The "NFC-QRC all-in-one" solution realizes one app for diverse payment options. It enables overseas partner institutions to efficiently launch two UnionPay mobile payment services simultaneously, catering to the differentiated needs of various user groups worldwide. Currently, UnionPay mobile payment services, including UnionPay mobile QuickPass and UnionPay QR code payment, are accepted in more than 100 countries and regions. Outside China's mainland, UnionPay mobile QuickPass services are accepted at over 23 million POS terminals, while QR code interoperability projects have been achieved or advanced in across approximately 50 countries and regions, and tens of millions merchants now accept UnionPay QR codes.