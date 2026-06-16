U.S. News Unveils 2026-2027 Best Global Universities Rankings

Universities in more than 100 countries are evaluated in the newest edition.

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings and consumer advice, today published the 2026-2027 Best Global Universities rankings, which evaluate more than 2,250 schools on academic research and reputation.

The latest edition includes universities from more than 100 countries. The following countries have the most schools in the overall rankings:

China: 409

409 United States: 275

275 India: 123

123 United Kingdom: 93

93 Japan: 86

"For students seeking universities with strong academic excellence and global recognition, the Best Global Universities rankings offer an essential comparative resource," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. "Our methodology focuses on a school's research mission and scholarly impact, helping students identify institutions that are truly at the forefront of global knowledge creation."

Of the 51 subject rankings, four will have more schools ranked this year, including: water resources; chemical engineering; energy and fuels; and clinical medicine.

Powered by data and metrics from the Web of Science Core Collection and InCites Benchmarking & Analytics provided by Clarivate, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, the Best Global Universities methodology weighs factors that measure a university's global and regional research reputation and academic research performance.

For the overall ranking, this includes bibliometric indicators such as publications, citations and international collaboration. Each of the 51 subject rankings has its own weighting based on academic research performance in that specific area.

2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities

*See the full rankings here.

Overall Best Global Universities – Top 10

Harvard University Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Stanford University University of Oxford University of Cambridge Tsinghua University University of California Berkeley Yale University University College London Columbia University

Africa – Top 3

University of Cape Town (South Africa) Cairo University (Egypt) University of Witwatersrand (South Africa)

Asia – Top 3

Tsinghua University (China) National University of Singapore (Singapore) Peking University (China)

Australia/New Zealand – Top 3

University of Melbourne (Australia) University of Sydney (Australia) University of New South Wales Sydney (Australia)

Europe – Top 3

University of Oxford (United Kingdom) University of Cambridge (United Kingdom) University College London (United Kingdom)

Latin America – Top 3

Universidade de Sao Paulo (Brazil) Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile (Chile) University of Buenos Aires (Argentina)

The Best Global Universities rankings serve the broader U.S. News mission of providing trusted information and rankings – such as Best High Schools, Best Colleges and Best Online Programs – to empower all students in making informed choices about their education.

For more information on the Best Global Universities, visit X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram using #BestGlobal.

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