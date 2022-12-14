UST Announces Winners of D3code Hackathon; Set to Host its Annual Global Technology Conference D3 in Thiruvananthapuram, India

~Innovative metaverse solutions were highlighted at India's largest hackathon for college and university students~

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the winners of the second edition of its 'D3code', hackathon for college and university students across India. The participants were tasked with diving into the metaverse to explore technologies that help decentralize, localize, curate, and contextualise online experiences. In this year's competition, the next generation of digital engineers gathered in Thiruvananthapuram to learn and develop their programming and engineering skills. D3code is one of the many events that took place in the lead up to UST's annual technology conference – D3: Dream, Develop, and Disrupt – which will be held at 'O by Tamara' in Thiruvananthapuram on December 15th.

The 5th annual technology conference preceded by a week-long schedule of events including a 24-hour hackathon, technology expo and lectures before concluding in a full-day conference on the 15th of December. The conference will feature a keynote address by Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST as well as guest keynotes by eminent digital strategists - Zach Piester, the Co-founder & Chief Development Officer at Intrepid Ventures, Anshul Rustaggi, the Founder of Totality Corp, and panel discussion featuring Shalu Jhunjhunwala, Director of Professional Services at Google India. In addition, key technology leaders from UST like Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, Kuruvilla Mathew, Chief Innovation Architect, David Thorpe, Head of Design, Rick Clark, Head of Cloud Advisory and Daniel Field, Global Head of Blockchain, Varghese Cherian, Head of Technology Services, will be leading various segments during the event.

Over 840 applications from 146 teams across India were received in this year's D3code, which consisted of three rounds. The selected candidates met with UST's resident subject matter experts and leading innovators, learning how organisations can strategically create meaningful experiences for customers and consumers. The shortlisted teams participated in a programming challenge round after which ten teams were selected to move on to the next stage of video interviews. The five finalist teams participated in the 24-hour onsite hackathon at the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus on December 11 and 12, 2022.

Team Orsted Corp. from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, received the first prize. Team Meta4 from Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram and Team GAAD from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET) came second and third respectively. Team BlackMirror2.1 from the National Institute of Technology - Silchar and Team LaxmiChit Fund from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee received honorary mentions.

Team Participants College Position LaxmiChit Fund Mahak Gupta (TL) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Honorary mention Saurabh Sangam Vansh Uppal Kritika BlackMirror2.1 Nihar Jyoti Basisth (TL) National Institute of Technology, Silchar Honorary mention Biley Roy Tushar Sachan Shikhar Katiyar GAAD Allen Y (TL) College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram 3rd Prize Gifty Treesa Iju Divina Josy Alvin Antony . K Meta4 Anirudh Dayanandan (TL) Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram 2nd Prize M Adithya Sajith Jovin Joy Arakkal Manas Manoj Orsted Corp. Aditya Bisht (TL) Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee 1st Prize Anshul Singh Mayank Mittal Archit Gosain

"D3code allowed us to meet potential employees and showcase UST as an outstanding workplace, one where people are encouraged to strive for success and achieve transforming career growth while positively impacting their communities. Congratulations to all the hackathon winners. It is exciting to see the innovative thinking and scale potential of these applications that will enable businesses in India to solve business challenges, innovate, and grow on the Metaverse," said Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

The first-place winning team was rewarded with seven lakhs Indian Rupees (INR), the second-place winning team received five lakhs INR, and the third team received three lakhs INR, while the other two teams received honorary mentions and two lakhs INR each. In addition, each member of the top 5 finalist teams received conditional job offers to join UST India.

